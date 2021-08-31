With hours left to go until the expiration of the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers contract, union chief Jerry Jordan told his members the PFT “was on the brink of a strike vote.”

In a message sent to members Tuesday morning, the first day of classes for the Philadelphia School District, Jordan wrote: “It’s not looking good, because the district so far has continued to refuse a reasonable financial package and working conditions reflective of the work you do each day.”

The union’s 13,000 teachers, counselors, school nurses and school support staff are set to meet virtually Tuesday night.

“Let me be clear: We’re on the brink of a strike vote this evening,” Jordan said. “It can, and should be VERY easy for the district to avoid this. But they have to get serious, and now.”

Jordan told his members that negotiations lasted late into Monday night, and restarted Tuesday.

He said if the two sides fail to agree, “then we will be discussing our next steps with you this evening.”

The labor leader urged teachers to use their lunch breaks and preparation periods to call Mayor Jim Kenney’s office to urge a fair settlement “before we take a strike vote tonight.”

Kenney, on hand for the first day of school at Powel Elementary and Science Leadership Academy Middle School in West Philadelphia, said he thought a deal could get done.

“I don’t expect we’re going to have a strike tomorrow,” Kenney said.

Superintendent William R. Hite Jr. said would not go into details about negotiations, but said the two sides remained in active talks.

“We hope to have a resolution soon,” Hite said.

The PFT inked a one-year contract last fall with a 2% across-the-board wage increase and pay bumps for years of experience and education. Philadelphia teachers make between $47,192 for beginning educators to $93,689 for “senior career teachers.” Salaries for paraprofessionals, the lowest-paid PFT workers, start at $15,010.

The district’s principals’ union also has a contract expiring Tuesday. The Commonwealth Association of School Administrators is not expected back to the negotiating table until later in the week.