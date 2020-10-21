Philadelphia teachers have a tentative one-year contract.
Jerry Jordan, president of the 13,000-member Philadelphia Federation of Teachers, told members in a Wednesday night meeting that the union had come to terms with the Philadelphia School District, the Inquirer has learned.
The terms of the new contract were not not immediately available, but the PFT had been seeking a salary increase of about 2% as well as pay increases for years of experience and education.
The news came at the eleventh hour, averting what could have been the first Philadelphia teachers strike in decades. Jordan had said Monday night that the district had decided it was “unwilling to resolve our one-year contract extension” and that he would take a strike vote Wednesday night if no deal was reached.
Members, including teachers, counselors, secretaries, nurses, classroom assistants and other school workers, will take a voice vote at a Wednesday night meeting, but must ratify or vote down the contract via phone or secure computer connection in the coming days.
Jordan is expected to brief the media later Wednesday evening.
Philadelphia teachers are currently paid $45,360 to $91,852.
This is a developing story and will be updated.