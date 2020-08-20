With roots in the area and a doctorate in education and a lengthy resume, Tracy Ocasio seemed a strong candidate for a position as deputy director for curriculum and instruction for the Philadelphia School District.
She got the $140,000 position in the Office of Academic Supports, and began working for Philadelphia in May.
But there was one problem: Ocasio was double dipping. She never resigned her prior full-time job, as chief academic officer in the Columbus, Ohio school system, where she was paid $152,000.
No more, though: Superintendent William R. Hite Jr. said Thursday that Ocasio does not work for the Philadelphia School District. She has also been placed on administrative leave by Columbus schools, where her contract runs through July 2021, officials there confirmed.
“That was an individual who started with us, but is no longer with us as we speak,” Hite said at a Thursday news conference. He said he could not say more about the personnel matter.
How Ocasio managed to hold two high-level academic jobs simultaneously was not clear, Hite said.
Hite did not interview Ocasio himself, he said, but her references were checked.
“I just don’t see how someone can do that in general, or work two places at one time, particularly in two different school districts,” the superintendent said. “An individual who’s working at that level in this organization cannot be holding another job in another organization at that level. That is impossible to do and quite frankly should never be allowed.”
Ocasio, who previously worked for a time as an assistant superintendent in Philadelphia and also spent time in Lancaster, Reading and Chester, also runs a curriculum development company. She could not immediately be reached for comment.
She was quoted in a Columbus Dispatch story last week about digital learning in Columbus; on Saturday, Ocasio was quoted in a KYW story about digital learning in Philadelphia.
The Dispatch reported Wednesday that Ocasio had been placed on paid administrative leave in Columbus.
Scott Wortman, a spokesperson for Columbus City Schools, said in an email Thursday that the reason for the leave was “an alleged violation of Ohio ethics and conflict of interest laws, Board policies, and the Licensure Code of Professional Conduct for Ohio Educators.”
During her brief tenure in Philadelphia, Ocasio was heavily involved in the district’s pivot to remote learning, Hite said.
Her role was “significant in terms of the materials that we’re creating, the platforms that we’re considering, what we’ve learned from the spring as we move to digital learning. She had some real expertise in the area,” Hite said. “We’re at a place where we will be able to utilize all those strategies and activities, but the individual is no longer with us.”