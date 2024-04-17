Look up whether your Philly-area school district would get Gov. Shapiro’s ‘tax equity’ supplement in 2024-25

About half of Philadelphia-area school districts are slated to receive “tax equity supplements,” part of a new $137 million funding stream included in Gov. Josh Shapiro’s 2024-25 budget proposal intended to reimburse high-taxing school districts.

» READ MORE: Some high-taxing school districts would get ‘tax equity’ under Gov. Shapiro’s budget plan. Here's how it works.

In total, 169 of Pennsylvania’s 500 districts would get the funding next school year if lawmakers approve the budget.

To better understand how the supplements are calculated, read our explainer. To see whether your district is eligible for supplements and how much it will get, search the chart below.