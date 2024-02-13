Are you Philly’s next school board member? You have another week to apply.

Do you want to apply to help run the Philadelphia school district? You’ve now got another week to apply for a seat on the city school board.

Mayor Cherelle L. Parker on Tuesday extended the deadline for applications for the Board of Education to Feb. 23.

The board, which oversees a $4.5 billion budget and the fate of nearly 200,000 students in the Philadelphia School District and city charters, operates with nine members, all of whom are volunteers.

“Extending the deadline to submit applications is necessary to ensure we leave no stone unturned and give every interested and qualified Philadelphian the opportunity to serve their community and students. This administration is working tirelessly to share the application far and wide, so an extension was only logical to secure an expansive and experienced pool of applicants to consider for the board,” Debora Carrera, the city’s newly named chief education officer, said in a statement.

The extension of the nomination period does not affect the rest of the board-naming timeline. The city’s Educational Nominating Panel will meet again as scheduled on March 12 to name 27 candidates for Parker to consider for board seats. The mayor will then make her picks, with City Council holding hearings and signing off on the school board appointees.

Current school board members, all of whom were named by former Mayor Jim Kenney, are all eligible to serve again, but must re-apply for their positions. It’s not yet clear who among the nine will raise their hands again; board president Reginald Streater and vice president Mallory Fix-Lopez have said they want to continue on the board.