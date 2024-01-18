Philly schools will close Friday amid snow forecast

With a snowstorm forecast to bear down on the region, all Philadelphia School District school buildings will be closed Friday.

The news was announced by Superintendent Tony B. Watlington Sr. as Mayor Cherelle L. Parker stood behind him. Managing Director Adam Thiel urged all nonessential city residents to stay home, saying it appeared that Philadelphia was “in the bull’s-eye” of the storm that was expected to begin dumping snow on the city Friday morning.

Though the district prioritizes in-person learning, “the well-being of our students, staff and working families is our top priority,” Watlington said.

Pennsylvania requires all districts to have 180 instructional days; Philadelphia had 181 scheduled. It will use Friday as a full day off, with no virtual learning planned.

“We’re inviting our young people to get out and play in the snow,” Watlington said. But, he said, “after tomorrow, any time we have inclement weather that results in the closure of schools, we will move immediately into remote learning.”

A citywide snow emergency goes into effect at 7 a.m., officials said.

Archdiocese of Philadelphia schools had announced earlier in the day that their high schools and parish schools in the city would not open Friday; students will have a virtual instruction day.

A number of suburban districts, including Cheltenham and Cherry Hill, will also close Friday.

The Friday closures come at the end of what has already been a tough weather week. On Tuesday, a smaller snowstorm caused widespread delays in suburban districts and closed archdiocesan schools, but the city’s public schools opted to stay open with no delays.

That move was unpopular and caused significant staff callouts and student absences.