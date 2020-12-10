Practically, the shift means the board will have substantial check-ins on its three goals — students performing at or above grade level in reading and math, and ready for college and career at graduation — at every meeting. The question: “how does this impact student learning?” will frame every action item. The board, as the district’s governing body, will still be responsible for voting on contracts and conducting the business of the school system, but it will spend less time on operational matters and more on academics, it said.