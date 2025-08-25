It’s the first day of school for 117,000 Philly kids, and the PFT has a tentative contract

The first day of school for 117,000 Philadelphia School District students is beginning on a high note Monday morning.

As school buses rumble to life, the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers arrived at a tentative contract with the PFT. Arthur Steinberg, the union president, called the contract “historic” as he announced it late Sunday night.

The deal eliminates a real strike threat.

The current PFT contract expires Aug. 31, and the union’s 14,000 teachers, school counselors, nurses, paraprofessionals, secretaries, and other workers had already authorized a work stoppage if their leaders called for one.

Union officials have not yet released details of the deal, but were holding firm for raises. They also wanted parental leave — PFT members currently get none — and expressed a desire to end the controversial “3-5-7-9″ policy that imposed penalties on educators for taking their earned sick time.

Though deep SEPTA service cuts will still complicate commutes to school for 50,000 students, the labor peace is a definitely a mood lightener.

High spirits are expected in the Nicetown schoolyard where Superintendent Tony B. Watlington Sr., Mayor Cherelle L. Parker, and school board president Reginald Streater will ring bells and welcome staff and families at Steel Elementary.

Watlington has a full schedule planned Monday, beginning before sunrise at the Broad Street Garage, then moving onto Steel and hitting several other stops before ending the school day at Longstreth Elementary in Kingsessing.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.