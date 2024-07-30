Philly schools’ new learning networks and leaders revealed

Superintendent Tony B. Watlington Sr. announced the new way Philadelphia School District schools will be grouped and supervised — and tapped new leaders to run the learning networks.

The shifts take effect ahead of the upcoming school year, which begins for students on Aug. 26, and come at a time of change generally at the district.

Watlington, in a statement this month, said the learning network shuffle was prescribed by his strategic plan as a way to push academic achievement and improve customer service.

In the past, some learning networks were geographical, and others grouped high-performing and innovative schools together — and gave them more freedom in curriculum and other areas — and included a network for schools that needed extra academic and personnel support. Watlington has abolished the innovation and acceleration networks, but said schools that had been in those networks will receive supports similar to those they had in the past.

Schools move to the new configurations Aug. 1, with geographical borders like rivers, roadways, or transportation lines helping to set boundaries. Later this fall, existing learning network staff will be reallocated to support schools.

Watlington said the school system will also launch a new, two-way communications system to help people better interact with the district, and re-launch Parent University, a popular program that had offered learning opportunities to families in the past. Parent University is scheduled to begin in early 2025.

The moves will “center schools as the unit of change to drive student achievement,” Watlington said in the statement. “As we seek to improve customer service and accelerate academic achievement, adjusting the Learning Network structure will help us to better serve our parents and families, place resources closer to schools instead of the central office, as well as increase engagement with grassroots and faith-based organizations.”

Learning Network 1: Assistant Superintendent Donna Ragsdale

Add B. Anderson School Andrew Hamilton School Avery D. Harrington School Benjamin B. Comegys School Henry C. Lea School John Barry School John M. Patterson School Joseph W. Catharine School Penrose School S. Weir Mitchell School Sadie Alexander School Thomas G. Morton School William C. Bryant School William C. Longstreth School William T. Tilden School

Learning Network 2: Assistant Superintendent Timothy Jones

Abram S. Jenks School D. Newlin Fell School Delaplaine McDaniel School Eliza B. Kirkbride School F. Amedee Bregy School Fanny Jackson Coppin School Francis S. Key School George W. Childs School George W. Nebinger School George W. Sharswood School John H. Taggart School Southwark School Stephen Girard School Vare-Washington School William M. Meredith School

Learning Network 3: Assistant Superintendent Markita Floyd

Alain Locke School Edward Heston School Guion S. Bluford Elementary School James Rhoads School Lewis C. Cassidy Academics Plus School Martha Washington School Middle Years Alternative School Morton McMichael School Overbrook Educational Center Overbrook Elementary School Robert E. Lamberton School Rudolph Blankenburg School Samuel Gompers School Samuel Powel School Science Leadership Academy Middle School

Learning Network 4: Assistant Superintendent Jamina Clay

Albert M. Greenfield School Alexander Adaire School Bache-Martin School General George A. McCall School General George G. Meade School General Philip Kearny School Horatio B. Hackett School James R. Ludlow School John Moffet School Laura W. Waring School Marian Anderson Neighborhood Academy Paul L. Dunbar School Robert Morris School Spring Garden School Edwin M. Stanton School

Learning Network 5: Assistant Superintendent Alphonso Evans

Academy for the Middle Years at Northwest Cook-Wissahickon School Dr. Ethel Allen School E. Washington Rhodes School Edward Gideon School Fitler Academics Plus School James Dobson School James G. Blaine School John B. Kelly School Richard R. Wright School Shawmont School Thomas M. Peirce School Thomas Mifflin School William D. Kelley School William Dick School

Learning Network 6: Assistant Superintendent Laureal Robinson

Anna B. Day School Anna L. Lingelbach School Charles W. Henry School Eleanor C. Emlen School Ellwood School Franklin S. Edmonds School General Louis Wagner School Henry H. Houston School Jenks Academy for Arts and Sciences John F. McCloskey School Joseph Pennell School Prince Hall School Samuel Pennypacker School Theodore Roosevelt School William Rowen School

Learning Network 7: Assistant Superintendent Constance Horton

Crossroads at Hunting Park Cayuga School Thurgood Marshall School James Logan School Jay Cooke School Clara Barton School Thomas K. Finletter School Feltonville Intermediate School James R. Lowell School Grover Washington, Jr. School Andrew J. Morrison School Olney School Feltonville School of Arts and Sciences Roberto Clemente School Julia W. Howe School

Learning Network 8: Assistant Superintendent Renato Lajara

Bayard Taylor School Edward T. Steel School Henry A. Brown School Honorable Luis Munoz-Marin School Isaac A. Sheppard School John F. Hartranft School John Welsh School Julia de Burgos School Kenderton Elementary School Mary M. Bethune School Potter-Thomas School Tanner G. Duckrey School William H. Hunter School William McKinley School Alexander K. McClure School

Learning Network 9: Assistant Superintendent Ariel Lajara

Allen M. Stearne School Alternative Middle Years at James Martin Bridesburg School Frances E. Willard School Francis Hopkinson School Gloria Casarez Elementary School John H. Webster School John Marshall School Juniata Park Academy Lewis Elkin School Richmond School Russell H. Conwell School Warren G. Harding School Stetson, John B. Middle School William Cramp School

Learning Network 10: Assistant Superintendent Mark Vitvitsky

Anne Frank School Baldi School Benjamin Franklin School Castor Gardens Middle School Fox Chase School Gilbert Spruance School J. Hampton Moore School Joseph Greenberg School Kennedy C. Crossan School Laura H. Carnell School

Learning Network 11: Assistant Superintendent Tamara Edwards

A.L. Fitzpatrick School Edwin Forrest School Ethan Allen School Hamilton Disston School Henry W. Lawton School James J. Sullivan School John Hancock Demonstration School Joseph H. Brown School Mayfair School Northeast Community Propel Academy Robert B. Pollock School Stephen Decatur School Thomas Holme School William H. Ziegler School

Learning Network 12: Assistant Superintendent Jeff MacFarland

Constitution High School Crossroads Accelerated Academy Furness High School High School of the Future John Bartram High School Overbrook High School Paul Robeson High School for Human Services Pennypack House School Philadelphia Juvevnile Justice Services Center Philadelphia Learning Academy West South Philadelphia High School The Workshop School West Philadelphia High School William L. Sayre High School

Learning Network 13: Assistant Superintendent Noah Tennant

A. Philip Randolph Career and Technical High School Benjamin Franklin High School Jules E. Mastbaum Area Vocational Technical High School Kensington Health Sciences Academy Kensington High School Kensington High School for Creative and Performing Arts Murrell Dobbins Career and Technical High School Penn Treaty High School Philadelphia Military Academy Philadelphia Virtual Academy Roxborough High School Strawberry Mansion High School The U School Vaux Big Picture High School

Learning Network 14: Assistant Superintendent Richard Gordon

Abraham Lincoln High School Building 21 Frankford High School George Washington High School Martin Luther King High School Northeast High School Olney High School Philadelphia Learning Academy North Samuel Fels High School Swenson Arts and Technology High School The LINC Thomas A. Edison High School Widener Memorial School

Learning Network 15: Assistant Superintendent Anh Nguyen