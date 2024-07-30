Skip to content
Education
Philly schools’ new learning networks and leaders revealed

Schools move to the new configurations Aug. 1.

Philadelphia Superintendent Tony B. Watlington Sr., shown in this 2023 file photo, has announced new learning networks and leaders for those networks.
Philadelphia Superintendent Tony B. Watlington Sr., shown in this 2023 file photo, has announced new learning networks and leaders for those networks.

Superintendent Tony B. Watlington Sr. announced the new way Philadelphia School District schools will be grouped and supervised — and tapped new leaders to run the learning networks.

The shifts take effect ahead of the upcoming school year, which begins for students on Aug. 26, and come at a time of change generally at the district.

Watlington, in a statement this month, said the learning network shuffle was prescribed by his strategic plan as a way to push academic achievement and improve customer service.

In the past, some learning networks were geographical, and others grouped high-performing and innovative schools together — and gave them more freedom in curriculum and other areas — and included a network for schools that needed extra academic and personnel support. Watlington has abolished the innovation and acceleration networks, but said schools that had been in those networks will receive supports similar to those they had in the past.

Schools move to the new configurations Aug. 1, with geographical borders like rivers, roadways, or transportation lines helping to set boundaries. Later this fall, existing learning network staff will be reallocated to support schools.

Watlington said the school system will also launch a new, two-way communications system to help people better interact with the district, and re-launch Parent University, a popular program that had offered learning opportunities to families in the past. Parent University is scheduled to begin in early 2025.

The moves will “center schools as the unit of change to drive student achievement,” Watlington said in the statement. “As we seek to improve customer service and accelerate academic achievement, adjusting the Learning Network structure will help us to better serve our parents and families, place resources closer to schools instead of the central office, as well as increase engagement with grassroots and faith-based organizations.”

Learning Network 1: Assistant Superintendent Donna Ragsdale
Learning Network 2: Assistant Superintendent Timothy Jones
Learning Network 3: Assistant Superintendent Markita Floyd
Learning Network 4: Assistant Superintendent Jamina Clay
Learning Network 5: Assistant Superintendent Alphonso Evans
Learning Network 6: Assistant Superintendent Laureal Robinson
Learning Network 7: Assistant Superintendent Constance Horton
Learning Network 8: Assistant Superintendent Renato Lajara
Learning Network 9: Assistant Superintendent Ariel Lajara
Learning Network 10: Assistant Superintendent Mark Vitvitsky
Learning Network 11: Assistant Superintendent Tamara Edwards
Learning Network 12: Assistant Superintendent Jeff MacFarland
Learning Network 13: Assistant Superintendent Noah Tennant
Learning Network 14: Assistant Superintendent Richard Gordon
Learning Network 15: Assistant Superintendent Anh Nguyen

Learning Network 1: Assistant Superintendent Donna Ragsdale

  1. Add B. Anderson School

  2. Andrew Hamilton School

  3. Avery D. Harrington School

  4. Benjamin B. Comegys School

  5. Henry C. Lea School

  6. John Barry School

  7. John M. Patterson School

  8. Joseph W. Catharine School

  9. Penrose School

  10. S. Weir Mitchell School

  11. Sadie Alexander School

  12. Thomas G. Morton School

  13. William C. Bryant School

  14. William C. Longstreth School

  15. William T. Tilden School

Learning Network 2: Assistant Superintendent Timothy Jones

  1. Abram S. Jenks School

  2. D. Newlin Fell School

  3. Delaplaine McDaniel School

  4. Eliza B. Kirkbride School

  5. F. Amedee Bregy School

  6. Fanny Jackson Coppin School

  7. Francis S. Key School

  8. George W. Childs School

  9. George W. Nebinger School

  10. George W. Sharswood School

  11. John H. Taggart School

  12. Southwark School

  13. Stephen Girard School

  14. Vare-Washington School

  15. William M. Meredith School

Learning Network 3: Assistant Superintendent Markita Floyd

  1. Alain Locke School

  2. Edward Heston School

  3. Guion S. Bluford Elementary School

  4. James Rhoads School

  5. Lewis C. Cassidy Academics Plus School

  6. Martha Washington School

  7. Middle Years Alternative School

  8. Morton McMichael School

  9. Overbrook Educational Center

  10. Overbrook Elementary School

  11. Robert E. Lamberton School

  12. Rudolph Blankenburg School

  13. Samuel Gompers School

  14. Samuel Powel School

  15. Science Leadership Academy Middle School

Learning Network 4: Assistant Superintendent Jamina Clay

  1. Albert M. Greenfield School

  2. Alexander Adaire School

  3. Bache-Martin School

  4. General George A. McCall School

  5. General George G. Meade School

  6. General Philip Kearny School

  7. Horatio B. Hackett School

  8. James R. Ludlow School

  9. John Moffet School

  10. Laura W. Waring School

  11. Marian Anderson Neighborhood Academy

  12. Paul L. Dunbar School

  13. Robert Morris School

  14. Spring Garden School

  15. Edwin M. Stanton School

Learning Network 5: Assistant Superintendent Alphonso Evans

  1. Academy for the Middle Years at Northwest

  2. Cook-Wissahickon School

  3. Dr. Ethel Allen School

  4. E. Washington Rhodes School

  5. Edward Gideon School

  6. Fitler Academics Plus School

  7. James Dobson School

  8. James G. Blaine School

  9. John B. Kelly School

  10. Richard R. Wright School

  11. Shawmont School

  12. Thomas M. Peirce School

  13. Thomas Mifflin School

  14. William D. Kelley School

  15. William Dick School

Learning Network 6: Assistant Superintendent Laureal Robinson

  1. Anna B. Day School

  2. Anna L. Lingelbach School

  3. Charles W. Henry School

  4. Eleanor C. Emlen School

  5. Ellwood School

  6. Franklin S. Edmonds School

  7. General Louis Wagner School

  8. Henry H. Houston School

  9. Jenks Academy for Arts and Sciences

  10. John F. McCloskey School

  11. Joseph Pennell School

  12. Prince Hall School

  13. Samuel Pennypacker School

  14. Theodore Roosevelt School

  15. William Rowen School

Learning Network 7: Assistant Superintendent Constance Horton

  1. Crossroads at Hunting Park

  2. Cayuga School

  3. Thurgood Marshall School

  4. James Logan School

  5. Jay Cooke School

  6. Clara Barton School

  7. Thomas K. Finletter School

  8. Feltonville Intermediate School

  9. James R. Lowell School

  10. Grover Washington, Jr. School

  11. Andrew J. Morrison School

  12. Olney School

  13. Feltonville School of Arts and Sciences

  14. Roberto Clemente School

  15. Julia W. Howe School

Learning Network 8: Assistant Superintendent Renato Lajara

  1. Bayard Taylor School

  2. Edward T. Steel School

  3. Henry A. Brown School

  4. Honorable Luis Munoz-Marin School

  5. Isaac A. Sheppard School

  6. John F. Hartranft School

  7. John Welsh School

  8. Julia de Burgos School

  9. Kenderton Elementary School

  10. Mary M. Bethune School

  11. Potter-Thomas School

  12. Tanner G. Duckrey School

  13. William H. Hunter School

  14. William McKinley School

  15. Alexander K. McClure School

Learning Network 9: Assistant Superintendent Ariel Lajara

  1. Allen M. Stearne School

  2. Alternative Middle Years at James Martin

  3. Bridesburg School

  4. Frances E. Willard School

  5. Francis Hopkinson School

  6. Gloria Casarez Elementary School

  7. John H. Webster School

  8. John Marshall School

  9. Juniata Park Academy

  10. Lewis Elkin School

  11. Richmond School

  12. Russell H. Conwell School

  13. Warren G. Harding School

  14. Stetson, John B. Middle School

  15. William Cramp School

Learning Network 10: Assistant Superintendent Mark Vitvitsky

  1. Anne Frank School

  2. Baldi School

  3. Benjamin Franklin School

  4. Castor Gardens Middle School

  5. Fox Chase School

  6. Gilbert Spruance School

  7. J. Hampton Moore School

  8. Joseph Greenberg School

  9. Kennedy C. Crossan School

  10. Laura H. Carnell School

Learning Network 11: Assistant Superintendent Tamara Edwards

  1. A.L. Fitzpatrick School

  2. Edwin Forrest School

  3. Ethan Allen School

  4. Hamilton Disston School

  5. Henry W. Lawton School

  6. James J. Sullivan School

  7. John Hancock Demonstration School

  8. Joseph H. Brown School

  9. Mayfair School

  10. Northeast Community Propel Academy

  11. Robert B. Pollock School

  12. Stephen Decatur School

  13. Thomas Holme School

  14. William H. Ziegler School

Learning Network 12: Assistant Superintendent Jeff MacFarland

  1. Constitution High School

  2. Crossroads Accelerated Academy

  3. Furness High School

  4. High School of the Future

  5. John Bartram High School

  6. Overbrook High School

  7. Paul Robeson High School for Human Services

  8. Pennypack House School

  9. Philadelphia Juvevnile Justice Services Center

  10. Philadelphia Learning Academy West

  11. South Philadelphia High School

  12. The Workshop School

  13. West Philadelphia High School

  14. William L. Sayre High School

Learning Network 13: Assistant Superintendent Noah Tennant

  1. A. Philip Randolph Career and Technical High School

  2. Benjamin Franklin High School

  3. Jules E. Mastbaum Area Vocational Technical High School

  4. Kensington Health Sciences Academy

  5. Kensington High School

  6. Kensington High School for Creative and Performing Arts

  7. Murrell Dobbins Career and Technical High School

  8. Penn Treaty High School

  9. Philadelphia Military Academy

  10. Philadelphia Virtual Academy

  11. Roxborough High School

  12. Strawberry Mansion High School

  13. The U School

  14. Vaux Big Picture High School

Learning Network 14: Assistant Superintendent Richard Gordon

  1. Abraham Lincoln High School

  2. Building 21

  3. Frankford High School

  4. George Washington High School

  5. Martin Luther King High School

  6. Northeast High School

  7. Olney High School

  8. Philadelphia Learning Academy North

  9. Samuel Fels High School

  10. Swenson Arts and Technology High School

  11. The LINC

  12. Thomas A. Edison High School

  13. Widener Memorial School

Learning Network 15: Assistant Superintendent Anh Nguyen

  1. Academy at Palumbo

  2. Arts Academy at Benjamin Rush

  3. Central High School

  4. Franklin Learning Center

  5. Girard Academic Music Program

  6. High School for Creative and Performing Arts

  7. High School of Engineering and Science

  8. Hill-Freedman World Academy

  9. Julia R. Masterman School

  10. Lankenau High School

  11. Motivation High School

  12. Parkway Center City Middle College High School

  13. Parkway Northwest High School

  14. Parkway West High School

  15. Philadelphia High School for Girls

  16. Science Leadership Academy

  17. The Science Leadership Academy at Beeber

  18. Walter B. Saul High School

  19. William W. Bodine High School