“If schools are an unsafe environment for children or teachers, then the state Health Department needs to shut down all of the schools and day cares,” said King, whose daughter attended Stanton Elementary until the difficulties of remote kindergarten caused him to switch her to private school. “But if they are safe environments — and the CDC says that they are — then we shouldn’t have a situation where kids can only learn in person if their parents can afford to pay for private school or a house in the suburbs.”