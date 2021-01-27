Philadelphia School District officials are expected to announce Wednesday when some students will be eligible to return to school nearly a year after COVID-19 shut buildings.
Superintendent William R. Hite Jr. has called a news conference “to announce plans for the district’s transition to a mix of in-person and digital learning,” officials said in a statement.
The news conference is scheduled for noon and is expected to detail dates when about 10,000 pre-kindergarten through second-grade children could return to school. Hite has said children could come back sometime in February, and that the return was not dependent on teachers being vaccinated.
It will be the district’s third attempt at a return to buildings. Over the summer, Hite said the school year would begin with students eligible to spend two days in school if their families chose that option; that plan was scrapped after vocal pushback from parents and teachers. Then, a return was scheduled for Nov. 30, but a COVID-19 surge halted that restart.
At the time, two-thirds of eligible families had chosen to keep their children learning at home.
Jerry Jordan, president of the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers, has said he does not believe school should resume until teachers are fully vaccinated. The teachers’ union also has concerns about building conditions — some Philadelphia schools lack adequate ventilation. (District officials plan to open windows and use fans in some cases to create air flow, and say no unsafe room or building will be occupied.)
Jordan declined to say what would happen if Hite insisted on a return to school before teachers are vaccinated. In Chicago, the teachers’ union has told its members to stay home, defying a district order to report to work, in a standoff over building conditions. The school system there has suspended in-person classes over the dispute.
In Philadelphia, families will still have the right to keep students fully virtual, but it’s not clear whether parents who chose the all-remote option in the fall can switch their children to the hybrid model.
Hite has said that after the district’s youngest learners, he hopes to return others, including kids with special needs, English language learners and career and technical education students, to schools as soon as possible.
This is a developing story; check back for more details.