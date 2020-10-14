Even as the Philadelphia School District plans to bring some children back to classrooms after Thanksgiving, Superintendent William R. Hite Jr. said Wednesday it’s unclear whether the majority of district students will be able to return at all this school year.
Philadelphia’s slow phase-in to in-person instruction begins Nov. 30, with 32,000 children in prekindergarten through second grade eligible to return two days a week, if their families opt in. If all goes according to plan, students with complex special needs would return in January and ninth graders and students in career and technical education programs would come back by early February.
There is no timetable for when the remainder of district students — the majority of the 120,000 student school system — might return. Bringing back other children to in-person learning is possible, Hite said, but that decision, and its timeline, will be guided by the COVID-19 numbers, the state of school buildings, and public health officials' recommendations.
“It’s also equally feasible that we will not be able to,” bring all students back, the superintendent said at a news conference Wednesday.
Still, Hite emphasized, the goal is to get children back to face-to-face learning, especially given the needs of the district’s students, the majority of whom live in poverty.
“Children learn best when they are in a classroom with a great teacher,” said Hite. “We also know that the lack of in-person learning options disproportionately harms low-income and minority children, whose families are far less likely to have the resources to hire additional child care or instructional help while they work.”
It will be the first time since COVID-19 forced the closure of schools March 12 that any children will have set foot in district classrooms.
Families can choose to keep their children learning completely virtually and in fact those who want their pre-kindergarten through second graders learning in buildings must notify the district by the end of the month. Those who make no selection will default to remaining in all remote learning.
Much remains up in the air.
Whether schools can manage a return to in-person learning depends on teacher availability and how many families choose a fully virtual option; if large numbers of teachers receive medical exemptions to teach remotely or if a large majority of families at a school decide to keep their children at home, a hybrid model might not work at a particular school, district officials said.
To date, about 300 teachers have applied to work remotely because of medical reasons, the district said, but they expect more to apply in the coming weeks. Teachers who work with children in pre-K through second grade are expected to return to buildings Nov. 9 to begin preparing for hybrid learning.
The goal is to keep children with their current teachers, but that may not be feasible in every case.
The district has spent $6 million to equip classrooms with technology to allow teachers to livestream lessons so they can teach in-person and virtual learners simultaneously. Altogether, it’s spent or committed to spend $70 million on COVID-related expenses, Chief Financial Officer Uri Monson said.
Complicating the reopening picture is the massive job of readying 200-plus aging school buildings for safe occupancy in a pandemic. There is significant community skepticism at the district’s ability to adequately prepare for a return to in-person learning, but Hite promised vigilance.
“We will not return them if it in fact it’s not safe for students and staff,” the superintendent said. “Even after we return, we will not remain in school if it’s not safe for students and staff.”
The reopening plan is still subject to school board approval. The board is scheduled to meet Oct. 22.
This is a developing story and will be updated.