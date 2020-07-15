Each of the district’s 200-plus schools will develop its own operations plan to execute the district’s broad guidelines, including: social distancing, all staff and students in masks or face shields, a ban on nonessential visitors, and meals mostly eaten in classrooms. The school system pledged increased scrubbing and sanitizing of classrooms and adequate supplies and ventilation inside its buildings, but said it would not conduct temperature checks, instead relying on students and staff to self screen for health problems.