With the imminent planned return of thousands of Philadelphia School District teachers and students, the question at the top of the mind for many: How will old buildings be made safe during the COVID-19 pandemic?
In some cases, when schools or rooms, lack any mechanical ventilation, the answer, school system officials have said, are “ventilation devices”: In some cases, the sort of window fans you’d buy at a big-box store to put in your bedroom window, rated for home use only. They will require windows to be kept open, even in winter.
Pictures of the fans, which have been installed in some city classrooms in advance of a Feb. 8 return to buildings for prekindergarten through second grade teachers and a Feb. 22 return for some students in those grades, have been circulating on social media, and the response has been overwhelming:
“I think it’s appalling the district would think this is the answer,” said Samantha Rutherford, a kindergarten teacher at Bethune Elementary in North Philadelphia. “It is very terrifying.”
It’s a problem most school systems simply don’t have: If rooms lack inadequate ventilation, they fix the issue. In cash-strapped Philadelphia, some buildings are more than 100 years old and decades of delayed maintenance means that’s not always possible.
The fan issue crystallizes a deep distrust teachers and many parents have of the school system, especially around buildings: This is the district that let environmental hazards like lead paint and asbestos linger for years, and just last year bungled a $50 million construction project at Benjamin Franklin High School that sickened students and staff and kept students out of school for more than a month.
Superintendent William R. Hite Jr. has repeatedly assured teachers and parents that any rooms used when schools reopen this month will be safe. Just last week, he told the school board the district’s 3,000 fans would have regulators on them to ensure, in real time, that air flow requirements were being met.
But on Monday night, Hite said there were actually no gauges. The superintendent, in an email to staff, said he made “an honest mistake.”
“Instead, each fan has the amount of air flow it generates in the manufacturer’s data,” Hite wrote. “We have taken the extra precaution of measuring the airflow of the fans with an air balancer to ensure that the manufacturer’s data is accurate.” He said ventilation “continues to be one of the layers of safety that will be in place in all of our school district buildings as we prepare to slowly and safely return to in-person learning.”
Jerry Roseman, the teachers’ union’s environmental scientist, has seen the fans and knows the schools’ ventilation systems intimately.
“The use of the fans selected by the district is not a best practice in the school situation,” said Roseman, who has 35 years experience in the field. And the 15 cubic foot per minute of air flow the district pledges the fans will deliver “is not a standard or a control to undercut pathogens.”
Yes, the fans will introduce fresh air into rooms that lack it.
But they’re problematic, said Roseman: The fans will require blow-in air that’s too cold in winter months, bring in dust and dirt,and blow particles from person to person in a direct air stream — a danger in a pandemic. District workers have placed grates in front of them, which will hamper the fans’ ability to provide the air volume and distribution needed to mitigate the virus.
“I don’t feel confident that these schools are safe in the way they’re being claimed,” Roseman said. The Philadelphia Federation of Teachers has a memorandum of understanding with the district that sets certain standards for reopening, and PFT president Jerry Jordan has said he does not yet have the data he needs to say schools will be safe.
In Chicago, teachers have refused to report to work over building condition fears, blocking a reopening. A strike is possible. The PFT has said it won’t speculate on whether such action is possible in Philadelphia, but the Caucus of Working Educators, an activist group within the union, has said it will back any school employee who does not report because of safety conditions.
Teresa Kelley Rugerio, a teacher at Elkin Elementary in Kensington, works in a school that last year alone had “damaged asbestos, filthy air filters, unregulated temperatures causing extremely hot classrooms, mouse infestations, and raw sewage standing outside the art room and main entrance to the school for four days,” she said. That the district plans to use fans to address ventilation issues to mitigate COVID-19 risk is simply unacceptable, Kelley Rugerio said.
“I feel like there’s a lack of trust because of mismanaging over years and years of letting schools be in disrepair and making assurances that are not true,” she said.
Hite plans to address the ventilation issue at an 11 a.m. news conference Tuesday.
This is a developing story; check back for updates.