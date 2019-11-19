What is not yet clear is whether the Peirce students will ever return to their existing school building at 23rd and Cambria. It has long been scheduled to be torn down and replaced with a new school in this capital project cycle, but officials said the new building won’t be ready for several years. The district said it planned to move students back into Peirce when asbestos removal work was complete in early 2020, but some parents pushed back on that.