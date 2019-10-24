Philadelphia School District officials waited more than a month to address warnings of possible asbestos contamination and exposure inside an elementary school gym in North Philadelphia.
The lack of urgency stands in stark contrast to how the district responded last month to similar alarms at a South Philadelphia school, Meredith Elementary, where officials closed the gym to students and staff just two days after an inspection found damaged asbestos pipe insulation there.
On Sept. 16, during a union meeting, teachers at T.M. Peirce Elementary, at 23rd and Cambria, voiced concern to Jerry Jordan, president of the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers, and Jerry Roseman, the union’s environmental scientist, about damaged asbestos and flaking lead paint throughout the building.
Peirce’s physical education teacher said he was particularly worried about frayed asbestos on pipe insulation in the school’s gym, a “high-activity" area easily struck by basketballs, where he had noticed debris on the floor. Afterward, Roseman inspected the gym and urged district officials to shut the space to students and staff, just as he had at Meredith, a school whose population is, on the whole, whiter and wealthier than Peirce’s.
On Sept. 18, State Sen. Sharif Street (D., Phila.), whose district includes Peirce, toured the school, which enrolls 437 students in grades K-6, stopping at the gym.
“I was very disturbed,” Street said in an interview on Wednesday. “As best as I could tell, there was exposed asbestos that the children had access to and there also appeared to be a significant amount of flaking lead paint. It seemed to be pretty rampant.”
Street said he discussed his concerns with district and school board leaders and they assured him something would be done. Roseman said he talked to the district about conditions at T.M. Peirce twice in September. On Oct. 1, Roseman followed up with an email to the district.
The district did not take action, however, and children spent Wednesday playing in the gym.
Antoine Little, a T.M. Peirce parent, was angered by news that damaged asbestos insulation was flagged as a health hazard in his children’s gym last month, but that nothing has been done about it.
“I’m floored," Little said Thursday morning. “We haven’t received any notice of this.”
The Inquirer questioned the district about the damaged asbestos in Peirce’s gym on Wednesday. In an email later that day, a spokesperson said the district was sending a third-party building inspector to Peirce on Thursday. That inspector will come up with a plan to address the damaged asbestos pipe insulation. Generally, when damage is found in a “high-traffic area," such as a gym, the district’s environmental staff recommends complete removal of all asbestos material, the district spokesperson said.
“There is a basic level of remediation that they should have already done,” Street said. “Certainly there has been an insufficient response. This is really bad, and I saw it, and I think it should be the highest priority.”
During the tour, Roseman and Street said they also saw flaking lead paint and unsealed lead abatement work areas just “feet from where children were learning.”
When intact and in good condition, asbestos is not considered a health concern. But when damaged by pipe leaks, as was the case in Peirce’s gym, asbestos insulation is considered extremely hazardous because it can become “friable," or easily crumbled, releasing microscopic fibers that can cause cancer when inhaled.
A 2018 Inquirer investigation, “Toxic City: Sick Schools," revealed that the district can take months — and in some cases, years — to remove or repair damaged “friable” asbestos, even when its own environmental experts flag it as a “high priority” or an “imminent hazard.”
District officials have lamented that they’re saddled with aging buildings and hampered by a lack of funds and staff needed to adequately address all the environmental hazards in schools. The result is a haphazard response to damaged asbestos — an approach that has stirred already raw emotions about whether the district reacts more quickly to environmental problems when complaints are waged by highly vocal, organized parents at schools with a more affluent student population.
Sylvia Simms, a former School Reform Commission member, has nieces and nephews who attend Peirce. She said she was not surprised that damaged friable asbestos remained untreated for weeks at the school.
“Nobody is fighting for poor people,” said Simms. “Poor parents are not coming together on issues and concerns about our children. The district does whatever they want to us.”
The gym at Meredith Elementary has remained closed since Sept. 16, shortly after it was revealed that a longtime Meredith teacher had been diagnosed with mesothelioma, a rare, asbestos-linked cancer.
A coalition of lawmakers, teachers and parents has called for $100 million in additional state funds to remediate damaged asbestos and lead paint in every district school. The teachers’ union also has proposed an action plan aimed at addressing the district’s “asbestos crisis.”