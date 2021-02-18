By 8:05, she’s sitting next to her son, helping him log on to his laptop for first grade at Shawmont Elementary in Roxborough. Samir is bright but needs help staying on track for virtual school, so Little spends her day with him. Little does her best, and catches catnaps when she can, but she’s exhausted all the time, and worried that her boy is missing too much by not being in the same room with his teachers.