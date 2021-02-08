Elanda Tolliver misses her students.
But the educational assistant at Gompers Elementary in Wynnefield isn’t willing to compromise their health or hers to be inside a classroom with them, she said. So she stood on a snowy street and waved a sign Monday, resolute in aim to publicly tell Philadelphia School District officials their reopening plan is premature.
“We want to work,” said Tolliver, a 34-year veteran. “But we want to come back safe. That’s all we’re asking.”
Tolliver was one of hundreds of teachers and other educational workers across the city who braved freezing temperatures and a pandemic to rally and work outside school buildings to draw attention to their plight.
Superintendent William R. Hite Jr. had ordered some teachers back to buildings Monday in advance of a student return later this month; Philadelphia Federation of Teachers president Jerry Jordan urged members not to return amid safety concerns.
Hite had threatened discipline for any of the 2,000 prekindergarten through second grade teachers who did not report to buildings, but the city stepped in at the eleventh hour Sunday night, saying teachers did not have to report to work until Peter Orris, a Chicago doctor and public health expert, made his ruling. Orris’ ruling is expected soon, officials said, but the exact timetable is unclear.
Flanked by teachers, politicians, and Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, Jordan stood outside Gompers and blasted what he called Hite’s “half-baked plan” to reopen schools.
Philadelphia teachers, Jordan said, “refuse to risk their lives in order to sit in school buildings that are unsafe. I won’t stand for it.”
City Councilperson Katherine Gilmore Richardson, the mother of a Gompers kindergartner, said she was eager for her daughter’s teachers to return.
“But today is not that day,” said Gilmore Richardson. “I’m angry because we should not put our teachers in this position, ever.”
The drama unfolded with both sides awaiting an arbitrator’s ruling on whether schools are safe to open Feb. 22, as Hite has ordered. The schools chief wants prekindergarten through second grade students back in buildings; about 9,000, or a third of those eligible, have signed up to return two days per week.
It’s the third reopening attempt for the school system, whose students have been fully remote since March.
A growing chorus of lawmakers have said they supported teachers’ demands to hold off on reopening until environmental questions are answered, and until teachers are vaccinated. But Mayor Jim Kenney and some City Council members have made clear their desire to have teachers back in classrooms as soon as possible.
City Councilperson Kendra Brooks said those who call for students to return because other districts have gone back are ignoring the decades-long problems with Philadelphia schools.
“If this was your building and you had to go to work with occupancy levels of 0 or 2, would you go?” Brooks said.
At C.W. Henry in Mount Airy, 10 teachers stationed themselves in front of the building Monday morning and conducted virtual lessons.
”Good morning everybody, happy 100th day of school!” said kindergarten teacher Colleen DiMartino, facing a laptop she had set up on a desk. “If you’re 100 days smarter, put your wiggle worms in the air and wave them like you don’t care,” she said, waving her arms in front of the screen.
DiMartino and Meredith Schecter, a first-grade teacher, explained to their students that they were getting into “good trouble,” a reference to the quote from late congressman and civil rights leader John Lewis.
”I just don’t know that there was enough data around bathrooms and hallways and really all of the spaces in our schools, to make sure that the ventilation was appropriate,” Schecter told a reporter. She added that “the mental health of teachers is really important” and that many were facing anxiety over the prospect of going into to buildings.
Schecter said the school was in better shape than many others in the city — another reason they were motivated to protest.
“We have to support all our colleagues in the district,” she said.
As the teachers taught, several parents arrived with jugs of coffee, added to a folding table already holding soft pretzels and cookies.
Around the back of the school, some other staff taught from their cars, sitting in their drivers seats with their laptops open.
Cross-legged on the ground in front of the school was Joseph Peeples, who led his first graders in a round of show and tell followed by a reading exercise.
”Basically, it’s not as safe as it possibly could be,” he told one of his students, who had apparently asked why his teacher was outside the building.
As he began to read his students a book called “Say Something,” Peeples encouraged them to think about “what is something you can do to say something and be a part of something like this.”
”The world needs your voice,” he began to read. “Mine? Yes, yours.”
The district’s history of papering over environmental problems — including lead paint, asbestos and a disastrous $50 million construction project at Benjamin Franklin High — makes teachers wary of the district’s safety promises, they said.
With a large stock of aging buildings, the district simply doesn’t have the money or time to upgrade all schools to the standards common in better-resourced private and suburban schools, officials have said. Some Philadelphia school buildings have no mechanical ventilation; the plan there is to open windows and use fans to help circulate air.
The fan plan, in particular, has raised alarm with teachers and many parents.
Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, was especially concerned about the fans, she said. When she first saw pictures, “I thought it was a [Saturday Night Live] parody,” said Weingarten, standing outside Gompers.
“It is a mockery, and it is incredibly disrespectful to think that something like this would fly,” Weingarten said.
This is a developing story and will be updated.