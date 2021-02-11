Superintendent William R. Hite Jr. Thursday doubled down his assertion that Philadelphia public schools are safe for children to return to in-person learning Feb. 22.
“I can confidently say that our schools are ready to open with the proper safety protocols in place,” Hite said at a news conference held at Nebinger Elementary in South Philadelphia. “The time for reopening is now.”
The Philadelphia School District is in a standoff with its teachers union, which has, over COVID-19-related safety concerns, directed teachers not to report to school buildings as Hite had wanted. A mediator is currently weighing whether the district met the terms of an agreement the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers and school system agreed to over reopening.
Hite suggested Thursday that one solution to getting teachers back in buildings was opening some schools and working on conditions in others where there are problems.
“Right now, this an all or nothing conversation,” Hite said. “If there are schools that people are worried about, let us mediate those schools.”
Teachers were supposed to return to work Monday; instead, thousands stood outside school buildings, rallying and teaching from tents and beach chairs. Hite had threatened discipline for teachers who did not report, but was forced to back down when the city intervened, telling teachers they did not have to show up until the mediator weighed in.
The mediator, Chicago doctor and public health expert Peter Orris, held his first session with the PFT and school district Wednesday, Hite said. Hite said a state mediator has also gotten involved.
“We were hoping to be in mediation a week or so ago,” the superintendent said.
Both sides began exchanging documents last week, but there’s no current timetable for when Orris might rule.
Hite said Thursday it was possible that the Feb. 22 return for 9,000 prekindergarten through second grade students could get pushed back, based on when the mediator’s decision comes in and whether he orders more work to be done to buildings.