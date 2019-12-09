As a backhoe rumbled in the background, officials Monday trumpeted the start of a project that will eventually see a new, $40 million building rise for two Philadelphia School District schools.
Powel Elementary and Science Leadership Academy Middle School (SLAMS) will rise at 36th and Filbert Streets in University City thanks to a complicated funding structure that brings in public and private money in a deal arranged by Drexel University.
“With this transformational development, we are creating a foundation of learning for generations to come, and expanding the vision of innovation and inclusive opportunities for all those in our communities,” John Fry, Drexel’s president, said in a statement. Fry first began discussing the idea of a Drexel-district partnership for a neighborhood public school nine years ago.
In addition to $7 million in Philadelphia School District money, the project also came together with federal tax credits, philanthropic support from the Lenfest Foundation, Peco and real estate investment trust firm Ventas. The state also released $3 million from the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program.
The 87,000 square-foot, two story building is scheduled to open in 2021, with SLAMS expected to move into the second floor at the beginning of the year, and Powel to follow that summer. The school district will pay Drexel a $12 annual fee to lease the structure for 35 years, and will foot the bill for operational costs, capital improvements and repairs.
Once the building is up and running, Drexel will continue to connect the university with both schools through a dedicated coordinator and expertise in technology and instruction, media arts and design, performing arts, information sciences, health and teacher training.
The schools will occupy the former site of University City High School, which the district closed in 2013, then sold to Drexel, along with the adjacent, also-closed Charles Drew Elementary, for $25 million.
Powel is now located at 36th and Powelton Avenue, and SLAMS, which first opened in a Drexel building, is now housed at 3600 Market Street.
This story will be updated. Check back for more details.