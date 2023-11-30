See how your Pa. school performed in the PSSAs, and whether it’s rebounded since the pandemic

Results of the latest Pennsylvania System of Standardized Assessment (PSSA) administered to third through eighth graders have revealed the persistent impact of the disruption to schools over the past few years.

Overall English scores haven’t improved, and even in math, scores remain below 2019 levels.

Use the lookup tools below to see the percentage of students at your school who scored proficient or higher on the PSSAs in 2019 (the last test administered before the pandemic), in 2022 and in 2023.

English scores