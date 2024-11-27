How did your school perform on the PSSAs? 2024 scores are out.

Pennsylvania’s latest standardized test results are out, and while students continued to make gains in math and science, English scores dropped again.

State education officials said the 2024 results released Tuesday from the Pennsylvania System of School Assessment and other tests showed overall improvement in student achievement. But the results are still below pre-pandemic levels.

Here’s what the scores show:

Math and science scores are up

Just over 40% of students scored proficient or above on the math portion of the 2024 PSSAs, which are administered to grades 3 through 8. The 40.4% of students who met that proficiency benchmark grew by one percentage point, from 39.4% last year.

Similarly, the share of students proficient in science increased slightly to 65.8%, from 65.5%, last year.

Pennsylvania’s education secretary, Khalid Mumin, said in a statement that “once again, this year’s assessment results showed increased levels of participation and improvement across the Commonwealth.”

English scores continued to slide

English scores, however, have not been increasing. For the second year in a row, scores slipped — with 53% of students testing proficient this year, down from 53.7% of students last year. Last year’s score also marked a decline, from 54.6% in 2022.

Before the pandemic, more than 60% of students were proficient in English on the 2019 PSSAs. The continued slide in English is in contrast to the trend in math and science scores, which are approaching their 2019 levels.

An education department spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment on why English scores may be falling. Experts have previously cited challenges in providing foundational literacy instruction online — including in phonics, the skill of sounding out words — and predicted those gaps from remote learning would be difficult to remedy.

The state says attendance is improving

The education department pointed to other improvements, saying that English learner growth and attainment grew from 29% last year to 31.7% this year, while regular attendance growth and attainment increased from 73.9% to 78.1%. It wasn’t immediately clear how those terms are defined.

With “new, innovative approaches” being used by Pennsylvania schools, Mumin said he was “confident that with each passing year, participation and achievement will continue to improve and give students new ways to chart their own course and succeed.”