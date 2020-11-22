“I actually just sat there for a moment and I am not a super emotional person, but I just kind of like burst into tears by myself in my room,” Fierceton said Sunday morning. “I really did feel like every step of the way that I was here because of my foster siblings and all of my foster peers and I was here for all of us. It was just like this moment where it hit me, `Someone is finally listening to us, they’re finally hearing us and seeing us and care about what happens to us.’”