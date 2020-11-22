Mackenzie Fierceton grew up poor and in foster care — two realities that put her behind life’s starting line in her journey to reach what is widely hailed as a pinnacle of academic achievement.
On Saturday, at about 4 p.m., the 23-year-old University of Pennsylvania student learned that she was selected as a Rhodes Scholar.
“I actually just sat there for a moment and I am not a super emotional person, but I just kind of like burst into tears by myself in my room,” Fierceton said Sunday morning. “I really did feel like every step of the way that I was here because of my foster siblings and all of my foster peers and I was here for all of us. It was just like this moment where it hit me, `Someone is finally listening to us, they’re finally hearing us and seeing us and care about what happens to us.’”
Fierceton beat out more than 2,300 peers from across the country to win the highly competitive and prestigious award, the university announced.
The postgraduate award allows recipients to study for free at Oxford University in England. Fierceton is one of only 32 American Rhodes Scholars who will begin studying at Oxford in 2021.
“We are extremely proud of Penn’s newest Rhodes Scholar. Committed to research and advocacy to make a positive impact in the world, Mackenzie is so deserving of this prestigious opportunity to build upon her Penn education and experience,” President Amy Gutmann said in a statement. “As a first-generation low-income student and a former foster youth, Mackenzie is passionate about championing young people in those communities through her academic, professional, and personal endeavors, dedicating herself to a life of public service.”
Fierceton, who grew up in St. Louis but currently resides in Philadelphia, had earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from Penn’s College of Arts and Sciences. She is currently completing a clinical master’s degree in social work at the university’s School of Social Policy and Practice.
She is one of two Rhodes Scholars selected from the Philadelphia region this round. The other is Victoria Puglia, a senior at Lafayette College in Lehigh County.
