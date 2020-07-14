“It’s very, very, very strange,” said Peter Rattigan, associate dean for the school of health professions, who was among about a half-dozen faculty and administrators presiding over the 35-minute ceremony. “Kudos to Rowan for even trying to pull this off. I don’t think I would have had the guts to do it. It’s a daunting, daunting series of events. … There are all the safety measures that go along with any commencement. Quadruple, quintuple them for this one.”