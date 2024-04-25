As Philly City Council meets, the fate of school board member Joyce Wilkerson remains up in the air

Thursday is a big day for Mayor Cherelle L. Parker’s school board, with eight of nine of her picks expected to be confirmed by City Council.

Whether the ninth, Joyce Wilkerson, moves forward, is up in the air. Sources close to the situation said Wilkerson did not have the votes to move forward last week.

Advertisement

In advance of the Council meeting, there was a full-court press on Wilkerson’s behalf, with a diverse coalition of supporters stepping up to speak out for the former board president, hoping to work against the extensive advocacy against Wilkerson, mostly by charter school supporters.

A school board must be sworn in by May 1; it’s unclear whether an incomplete board will be seated, or whether Wilkerson or another candidate be hurried through by the deadline.

A source close to the matter said Thursday morning that Wilkerson still did not have the nine votes she needed for confirmation.

Parker has not spoken publicly since Wilkerson was rebuffed, but she has signaled her support for Wilkerson and desire to have her whole slate move forward together.

An administration official, who requested anonymity because they were not authorized to speak about the status of negotiations, said the mayor was standing by her nomination of Wilkerson as of Thursday. “We don’t think this is over,” the official said.

» READ MORE: Philly school board showdown: 8 nominees move forward, but the fate of 1 is unclear

Council meets at 10 a.m.; the school board appointed by former Mayor Jim Kenney meets at 4 p.m., its final meeting before the new board’s May meeting.

In addition to Streater, the other board members expected to be approved by Council are Sarah-Ashley Andrews, ChauWing Lam, Crystal Cubbage, Cheryl Harper, Whitney Jones, Wanda Novales, and Joan Stern.

Wilkerson has not spoken out about the matter; Streater, in remarks after last week’s hearing, said there was “unfinished business. We came as a slate and there’s nine of us.”

The full-court press for Wilkerson

Among those speaking out for Wilkerson in recent days was Philadelphia Federation of Teachers president Jerry Jordan, who urged his members to call their City Council representatives, himself telling Council in a letter that Wilkerson played a large part in the district’s rebound in the past decade.

“As evidenced by the support of her colleagues and a host of education advocacy groups, Ms. Wilkerson’s nomination is of critical importance,” Jordan wrote. “I want to be clear that the PFT support of Ms. Wilkerson’s nomination is not because we are always in agreement. Healthy disagreement and debate is crucial to the success of our district. But rooted in that can, and must, be a shared collective commitment to the success of our district–and that means the success of our students and staff.”

Danny Bauder, president of AFL-CIO Philadelphia Council, told Council in a letter Wilkerson “has a wealth of extensive knowledge, dutifully earned from her years of experience in numerous capacities and a clear passion for educating the children of Philadelphia. Because of her years of experience and her devotion, she knows the value of engaging with stakeholders with all levels of interest in the Philadelphia Board of Education.”

The Philadelphia Democratic Socialists of America also asked members to call Council on Wilkerson’s behalf, saying the campaign against her was “dangerous” and that she ought to be confirmed to “uphold the integrity of our public schools to protect the interests of all students.”

And Dan Urevick-Acklesberg, a Public Interest Law Center lawyer who was part of a team that successfully had Pennsylvania’s education-funding system declared illegal, appealed to Council, too.

Both Wilkerson and current board president Reginald Streater — who was ultimately moved forward by Council despite some opposition — Urevick-Acklesberg said, are “dedicated public servants, who act with integrity, and who have a record of caring for all the children of Philadelphia.”

There is, Urevick-Acklesberg wrote, “an inevitable push and pull between charter schools and the board that is supposed to provide them oversight,” but while some charter schools are excellent, others have produced federal convictions, abrupt, unprompted closures, and admissions processes that discriminate against students of colors and those with disabilities.

“Each member of the board has a legal, ethical and moral obligation to protect charter students by providing effective oversight to charter schools.”

Some charter supporters have said they had concerns about both Wilkerson and, to a lesser extent, Streater.

One version of a letter received by numerous Council members said Wilkerson’s “track record demonstrates a disregard for the educational welfare of Black children in our city.” The writers took issue with her decision to non-renew some Black-led charter schools and deny applications from Black-led charter providers.

Streater has said that that board is responsible to uphold state charter law, and has only closed schools with significant academic issues over years, engaged in financial mismanagement and, in some cases, broken laws. He pointed to the board’s expansion of the charter sector in recent years, and its decision to hold off on closing schools it could have moved to shut under the law.

This is a developing story and will be updated.