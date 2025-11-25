A House committee is investigating allegations of antisemitism in Philadelphia schools

A congressional committee is investigating allegations of antisemitism in the Philadelphia School District.

U.S. Rep. Tim Walberg (R., Mich.) said this week that the House Education and Workforce Committee — which he chairs — would probe “disturbing reports of Jewish students being harassed and subjected to open antisemitism in their classrooms and hallways” in three school systems: Berkeley Unified in California, Fairfax County in Virginia, and Philadelphia.

Advertisement

Walberg and U.S. Rep. Ryan Mackenzie, a freshman Republican who represents the Lehigh Valley, informed Superintendent Tony B. Watlington Sr. of the investigation in a letter sent Monday.

The committee, the lawmakers said, “is deeply concerned” and since the Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas attacks on Israel, it has “received allegations that SDP is rife with antisemitic incidents, including allegations of teachers spreading antisemitism in the classroom and SDP approving antisemitic walkouts that isolate Jewish students.”

Monique Braxton, a spokesperson for the district, said she cannot comment on ongoing investigations.

The Republican-led committee has, in recent years, used hearings and investigations as platforms to criticize academic institutions perceived as progressive, long a target of conservatives. In 2023, following the Oct. 7 attack on Israel and the subsequent rise of campus protests against Israel’s war in Gaza, University of Pennsylvania president Liz Magill resigned her position after the committee held a hearing on Penn’s handling of allegations of antisemitism during her administration.

The district in late 2024 reached a settlement with the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights requiring school officials to hold training on anti-discrimination policies and educate thousands of students about racial and ethnic discrimination.

The Office of Civil Rights found in Dec. 2024 that despite “repeated, extensive notice” of acts of antisemitism and other harassment in its schools, the district did not adequately investigate the claims, take appropriate steps to respond to them, or maintain all necessary records.

Walberg and Mackenzie’s letter said that even after the Office of Civil Rights settlement, antisemitic incidents have continued unanswered.

Allegations of antisemitism against certain educators

The lawmakers called out “numerous educators who allegedly promote antisemitic content in their classrooms.”

The representatives also referred to the district’s director of social studies curriculum, whom they said “has been widely condemned by Jewish advocacy groups in light of his ‘pattern of denying the Jewish connection to the Land of Israel, refusing to speak about peace or coexistence, and downplaying the lived experiences of Jewish people in the face of violence.’”

Philadelphia, the letter said, failed “to exercise oversight of antisemitic materials in the classroom.” Officials also took issue with what they said was a partnership between the district and the Council for Islamic Relations-Philadelphia. (The organization this summer announced it was available to partner with local schools and administrations to provide religious accommodations and build inclusivity.)

Ahmet Tekelioglu, executive director at CAIR-Philadelphia, said it “takes pride in offering these resources,” but had no special partnership with Philadelphia’s school district. Instead, it was broadly offering its educational materials and training to any school, educator, or district, he said.

Tekelioglu dismissed the investigation as the machinations of “wild, right-wing” Congresspeople.

“It’s a continuation of McCarthyism, what they are trying to do against colleges,” Tekelioglu said. “They are trying to quell and suppress academic freedom in school districts.”

What are the representatives calling for?

The committee requested documents “to assess SDP’s compliance with Title VI and determine whether legislation to specifically address antisemitism discrimination is needed.”

The district was given a deadline of Dec. 8 to produce documents including an anonymized charter of all allegations of antisemitism against students, faculty or staff since Oct. 7, 2023; all documents and communications since that date “referring or relating to walkouts, toolkits, workshops, curricula, course materials, educational material, guest speakers, lecture series, partnerships, teacher training, or professional development, referring or relating to Jews, Judaism, Israel, Palestine, Zionism, or antisemitism, in the possession of SDP schools or offices” and more.