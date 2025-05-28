Philly schools under federal investigation for asbestos management practices

The Philadelphia School District is under investigation by federal authorities for management of asbestos in its school buildings.

At its meeting scheduled for Thursday, the school board will consider approving “a proposed agreement between The School District of Philadelphia and the United States Department of Justice with respect to an ongoing investigation of the district’s asbestos management practices,” according to a school board document.

The resolution was added to the board’s agenda on Wednesday. The meeting itself, long scheduled for 4 p.m., was moved to noon to accommodate a “time-sensitive issue,” according to information sent to individuals who had registered to speak at the board meeting.

