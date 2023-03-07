Philly schools knew of damaged asbestos at Building 21 for at least two years before closure

Though Building 21 closed last week because of damaged asbestos flagged during a routine inspection, Superintendent Tony B. Watlington Sr. said the Philadelphia School District knew about the problem for two years or more — and did nothing about it.

District officials initially said that inspectors discovered the damaged asbestos in the auditorium and stairwells at the West Oak Lane high school during a routine, federally mandated inspection Feb. 28, and closed the school the next day. On Tuesday, Watlington told parents that district environmental services employees and outside consultants “found that the records indicate asbestos damage has existed in the auditorium since June 2021, and possibly longer.”

Parents learned the information in a virtual meeting Tuesday. Watlington also sent families a letter.

» READ MORE: A few dozen Building 21 students showed up to Strawberry Mansion for class, but there was no live instruction

“This lack of oversight can be attributed to the district’s historic underfunding that has led to the deterioration of our buildings and inadequate record-keeping,” Watlington wrote. “While this happened prior to my tenure, I am absolutely committed to continuing to improve the process and transparently communicating with our Building 21 community. I will investigate how this information was not immediately available and I will require accountability. In addition, I will align my budget recommendations to address the longstanding challenges.”

The superintendent also told families that the Pennsylvania Education Department approved Philadelphia’s request to transfer Building 21 students to virtual learning. Initially, the district ordered students and staff relocated to Strawberry Mansion High School, but families pushed back on that plan.

Mansion was open to Building 21 students Monday and Tuesday, but few showed up; most students completed assignments virtually.

“My staff is developing plans and you will receive additional information about this transition by the end of the week,” Watlington wrote. “As we prepare for the transition, students who do not feel safe traveling to Strawberry Mansion High School for in-person learning will continue to be marked as excused. Families will need to provide administration with an excusal demonstrating their concern. Students must still complete the classroom assignments.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.