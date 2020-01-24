Kayla Johnson is a library kid — the kind who gobbles up books and relishes time spent in the stacks of her school library and interacting with the librarian at Masterman.
But Johnson, a senior at an elite Philadelphia magnet school, knows how privileged she is. There are just seven certified school librarians left in the city’s public schools, according to the Pennsylvania School Librarians Association.
Libraries, Johnson said, are a “simple necessity, a fundamental basic.”
To underscore that statement, Johnson and 150 others gathered on the steps of the Philadelphia School District’s headquarters Friday to rally for school libraries and certified school librarians.
State Rep. Thomas Murt (R., Montgomery County), a former teacher, is a cosponsor of legislation that would require every school in Pennsylvania to have a certified librarian. Research shows that students who have access to certified school librarians perform better in school, and that the benefit is especially pronounced for children who live in low-income areas.
“Why do the students in Philadelphia not have that opportunity? To me, that sounds like discrimination,” said Murt, whose district includes part of Northeast Philadelphia.
The city’s public school system used to employ certified librarians in almost all of its 200-plus schools. That number is almost nonexistent now. Fewer than 10 certified librarians were on the district payroll, with about a dozen more schools able to keep libraries open at least part-time with volunteer staff.
It mirrors a national trend; when budgets get tight, librarians often get cut, with administrators saying in an increasingly digital world, children can access resources online in lieu of working with a librarian.
Murt said that was a poor choice.
“Just because there’s calculators, we don’t do away with math teachers,” Murt said.
The school district, which had no immediate comment, has in the past said principals remain free to hire librarians if they choose to prioritize them, but most principals say their budgets are stretched too thin to do so.
Cathi Fuhrman, president of the Pennsylvania Association of School Librarians, which organized the rally with EveryLibrary, a national nonprofit political action committee, said the nation’s eyes are on Philadelphia.
“The School District of Philadelphia has the worst ratio in the entire nation of certified school librarians,” Fuhrman said.
Pennsylvania mandates a library and librarian in every state prison, said Jerry Jordan, president of the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers. Not doing so in every school sends the wrong message, he said.
“It’s disgraceful,” Jordan said.