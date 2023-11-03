La Salle University provost resigns suddenly

La Salle University’s provost and vice president for academic affairs, who has been in the job for only a little more than a year, has resigned, effective immediately, the university announced to the campus community Friday.

Shivanthi Anandan has held what’s generally considered the No. 2 position at a university only since August 2022. She had previously worked for Drexel University for 25 years, most recently as vice provost of undergraduate education.

An attempt to reach Anandan was unsuccessful.

» READ MORE: New La Salle president has made much of his career as a university fundraiser

Advertisement

Daniel J. Allen, president of the Catholic university in Philadelphia, said he would share details on a transition plan for academic affairs with the La Salle community next week.

A spokesperson for La Salle declined to share any information about the reason for her departure, citing the confidentiality of personnel matters.

“I want to thank Dr. Anandan for her service to La Salle and our students,” Allen wrote, “and on behalf of the university, extend best wishes in her future endeavors.”

Anandan, a plant biologist, had been the first woman of color to serve as provost at La Salle, according to a story on the university’s website.