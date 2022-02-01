Decades ago when Daniel J. Allen was a young fundraiser at Loras College, his alma mater in Iowa, he called a donor to ask if he would consider increasing his gift that year from $250 to $1,000.

The donor readily agreed and added, “I bet that was the easiest call you had all day.” Allen wasn’t done. He asked if he could visit the donor in person to hand him a gift receipt and thank him. That relationship grew into a $25,000 gift the next time, then a $250,000 gift, and finally, the donor joined the trustees board and gave $1 million, Allen recalled.

“It’s about making the effort to be present,” he said. “The gratitude I needed to share had to happen in person.”

» READ MORE: La Salle University president leaving for Ohio job

Now, Allen, 53, will be making that effort on behalf of La Salle University in Philadelphia, where he will become the next president in April, the university announced Tuesday morning. Allen was not on campus for the announcement but plans to visit in the next couple weeks.

He replaces Colleen M. Hanycz, who left La Salle in June to become president of Xavier University in Cincinnati. Timothy O’Shaughnessy has been serving as interim president of the Catholic college, which enrolls 4,624 undergraduate and graduate students.

Allen, an Illinois native and lifelong Catholic who has spent most of his career in Catholic education, is senior vice president of university advancement at DePaul University, with more than 22,000 students, where he has spent the last seven years. He previously worked for four years at Lewis University, also in Illinois, another Lasallian institution emphasizing service, social justice and community, and the University of Chicago’s public policy school.

He’s never been a college president, but his more than two decades in college fundraising was among the chief attributes that caught the attention of La Salle, which has struggled with enrollment and finances in recent years and like many universities lost enrollment and cut staff during the pandemic.

“We recognize that one of the pieces of the puzzle that allows a La Salle University to flourish is to be able to raise capital that allows you to fund the operations of the school,” said William W. Matthews, a 1990 La Salle graduate and president of the board of trustees. “That has to be part of the calculus for any university, but certainly for the one that I care about.”

» READ MORE: About 100 employees at La Salle University face layoffs or salary cuts

Allen said during a telephone interview before the announcement that the strain La Salle has faced is no surprise and that he is taking the job “with my eyes wide open.” He will focus in part on finding new non-tuition revenue through fundraising and forming partnerships in the city, he said.

“I’m a big fan of what happens in cities,” he said. “That really stirs my blood, what happens in urban communities and universities... that are so tightly knit within those communities.”

» READ MORE: La Salle lays off staff in wake of shortfall

Matthews, a corporate lawyer, cited Allen’s work in fundraising, even during the pandemic as it sought to help students who were struggling even more as the coronavirus hit. The university launched a $60 million campaign for student scholarships and other support and raised more than $93 million in 2021.

“It was a really difficult environment to fundraise and Dan was able to lead an initiative that was an unqualified success,” Matthews said.

During a podcast last April, Allen talked about that work and how his team kept a “hyper” focus on students and how they were being impacted.

“We are serving students who need us now more than they ever needed us,” he said during that interview. “The message was if we don’t raise as much as we did last year, it sure as hell isn’t going to be because we didn’t try.”

Matthews said that the selection team also liked that Allen had experience working at a complex institution like DePaul, the largest Catholic university in the country, and his decades in Catholic education.

Allen’s doctoral work at Loyola University in Chicago focused on how universities can better serve students from underrepresented groups, an area in which he said he has continued to focus. More than 40% of La Salle’s undergraduates are students of color with more than one-third eligible for federal Pell grants and more than one-quarter being the first in their family to attend college.

Allen grew up in Joliet playing basketball and got his bachelor’s degree in English literature. Eying a career as a college basketball coach, he then went on for a master’s in physical education with an emphasis on athletic administration. But when he interviewed for a job in a very small town and learned about all the travel it would require, he said he thought again. He was about to get married.

“Here, folks like to go to the rodeo on the weekends,” the interviewer told him. “I thought, oh, this isn’t going to work. My wife is going to be without her partner for weeks on end and going to the rodeo.”

He took a job as an admissions officer at Loras instead, eventually moving back to Joliet and working in fundraising for a Catholic high school and starting a family.

An avid runner and fan of performing arts, Allen will be moving to the Philadelphia area with his wife, Theresa, a director of technology for a Catholic school. He has three children, the youngest a junior at Xavier, the same school that La Salle’s former president now leads.