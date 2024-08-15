Souderton school board members walked out of a meeting after facing demands to address vulgar Kamala Harris comment

The Souderton school board abruptly ended a meeting Wednesday night, after being interrupted by area residents who wanted to address a board member’s vulgar comment about Vice President Kamala Harris.

For weeks, district parents and other local residents have demanded the resignation of the board member, Bill Formica, who wasn’t in attendance Wednesday. Formica had posted on X that Harris “blew a lot of dudes,” in response to another user’s post asking to “name ONE THING this chick has accomplished, politically?” The board member appears to have since deleted his account.

Facing the public for the first time since a petition began circulating July 31 calling for Formica to step down, board member Stephen Nelson told the crowd in the district’s administrative building that the board’s practice during committee meetings was to limit public comment to items on the agenda.

It is “abundantly clear” that the controversy around Formica does “not have a direct nexus to the curriculum agenda,” Nelson told the crowd, adding that people could make comments during the board’s next meeting on Aug. 29.

As people shouted, Nelson said: “We’re not amending the agenda,” directing security personnel to escort a woman out.

“Here’s the deal,” Superintendent Frank Gallagher told the room. Neither “the board nor the administration has the ability by law to remove Mr. Formica.” The crowd continued to call out, and the board ended the meeting.

Formica, who was appointed to the board last summer and won election in November as part of a slate of Republican candidates, did not previously respond to a request seeking comment.

Parents and teachers have criticized Formica’s post as sexist and misogynistic, and also say he has a history of making offensive comments, including on LGBTQ issues.

In a statement responding to community criticism earlier this month, the district said Formica had used “inappropriate language and poor judgment.” It asked for time for the board to “process this situation.”