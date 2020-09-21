RACHEL WISNIEWSKI / For the Inquirer

A participant prepares to throw bird seed as a part of a Tashlich, a casting out of what needs to be left behind for the Rosh Hashanah holiday, in front of the Philadelphia School District Headquarters on September 20, 2020. While Tashlich is normally done by a body of water, Rabbi Linda Holtzman (not pictured) chose to lead this ceremony in front of the school district headquarters to make a statement about racism-based inequities in funding for public schools. (RACHEL WISNIEWSKI / For the Inquirer)