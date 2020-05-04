Englert, who has worked at Temple for more than 40 years in many administrative roles before becoming president in 2016, also intends to take a 20% pay cut. He is currently paid $800,000. More than 470 nonunion employees who are paid more than $100,000 will take a 5% pay cut, and 62 officers, deans, and advisers to the president will take a 10% cut.