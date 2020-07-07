Englert, a Detroit native who grew up in California, was an outsider at one time. He came to Temple in 1976 from UCLA where he got his doctorate. His first job was as assistant to the dean of the education school. Through the years, he served as a dean, provost, chancellor, vice president of administration, acting director of intercollegiate athletics, acting chief administrative officer of the School of Podiatric Medicine and chief of staff to the late president Peter Liacouras.