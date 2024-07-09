Temple to raise tuition 4.2% for 2024-25, the same amount as the previous year

Temple University’s board of trustees on Tuesday approved a 4.2% average tuition hike for both in-state and out-of-state students as the school anticipates another year of flat funding from the state.

The university enacted the same blended percentage increase last year. The increase is for both undergraduate and graduate students; the percentage fluctuates across Temple’s schools and majors, the university said.

Advertisement

In-state students in education, liberal arts, and social work, for instance, will pay a base tuition of $18,864 for the 2024-25 academic year, up from $17,979 last year, or 4.9%. Out-of-state-students will pay $33,912, up from $32,376 or 4.7%. Mandatory fees for 2024-25 will be $1,016, up from $968.

» READ MORE: Temple raises tuition more than 4% for Pennsylvania and out-of-state residents

Ken Kaiser, senior vice president and chief operating officer, said one reason behind the increase is that the university’s state funding is likely to remain at $158.2 million for the sixth consecutive year. The state legislature has not yet passed a budget for 2024-25; it was due by July 1.

“While it has remained flat, all operating costs, such as utilities, salary/benefits and insurance, have increased,” Kaiser said.

Some good news for Temple, though, is a slowdown in its enrollment drop. This year, enrollment is projected to fall about 450 students, or 1.5%, compared to an 8% drop last year. That’s in part due to a projected 1,100 increase in the new incoming class, Kaiser said. The university said last month that undergraduate first-year student deposits were up 29%; as of Tuesday, they were up over 31%.

» READ MORE: Temple hopes 29% increase in deposits from prospective first-years signals more enrollment

Overall, enrollment is expected to be just over 30,000, Kaiser said.

To help students in need, the university also has increased its financial aid budget by $35.5 million, or 32%, and estimates it will be handing out about $150 million in aid to students.

The university also anticipates making $54 million in cuts to the budget.

Staff writer Gillian McGoldrick contributed to this article.