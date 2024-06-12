Temple hopes 29% increase in deposits from prospective first-years signals more enrollment

Temple University has seen a 29% increase in deposits from first-year admitted students over the same time last year, a sign that officials hope means the beginning of an upward enrollment trend following a multiyear decline.

The increase comes despite problems nationally with new federal financial aid forms — Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA — that have caused deposits to lag at some schools.

A total of 5,614 undergraduates put down deposits as of Monday, the school said, up from 4,365 in 2023. Deposits from graduate students also are up by 12%; the school received 1,340.

“We are thrilled to see the increased interest in Temple,” said Gregory N. Mandel, senior vice president and provost.

He noted that the increase in deposits does not include students from University of the Arts who may enroll at Temple. Temple has been designated as one of the institutions that will ease transfer for UArts’ students, and Temple also has announced it is exploring a potential merger with the institution, which closed on Friday.

More than 700 incoming and returning UArts students have filled out forms, indicating potential interest in enrolling at Temple, Mandel said. Considering that UArts opened last fall with 1,149 students, that’s a significant portion of students. Temple has agreed to match their tuition so that they would not be paying more and has set aside housing for students who may want to live together as an arts community, he said. Special orientations also are planned.

“We’re really thinking about what we are going to do throughout the summer to ease their transition,” Mandel said.

Overall, deposits from both out-of-state and in-state students are up, as well as those specifically in Philadelphia, the university said. And increases also were seen in international student deposits and deposits from Black and Latino students, the school said.

It’s not clear how many students who put down deposits will ultimately enroll at Temple. Typically, 12% to 15% fall away over the course of the summer, Mandel said. Temple had been aiming to enroll a first-year class of about 4,200 students, compared to 3,801 last year — which was a 19% drop from the year before. But now, officials expect that first-year number to be even higher.

It’s also unclear whether Temple ultimately will have an overall increase in enrollment. The university had an exceptionally large graduating class this spring, given that some students delayed graduation during the pandemic, Mandel said.

“Whether [the boost in deposits] yields an increase in total enrollment at the university this fall or not, we’ll have to wait and see,” Mandel said. “Longer-term, it’s certainly the return of enrollment growth for Temple University.”

Temple’s enrollment in 2023-24 stood at 30,530, down 9.2% from the prior year and 22% from 2019. The spring 2023 semester was particularly difficult at Temple, which saw the resignation of its president, a six-week graduate student worker strike, and the shooting death of an on-duty Temple police officer. Temple officials had noted in the past that safety concerns in its North Philadelphia neighborhood have led to some of the enrollment drop.

But the university seems to be turning a corner on safety. In March, the university reported that aggravated assaults, robbery and auto theft in and around campus were down significantly in 2023 from 2022.

As for the increase in deposits, Temple officials cited several reasons: More than an 80% increase in recruitment visits to schools, a 59% increase in visits to campus by students and their families and a 47% increase in visits by admitted students. The increase in personal interaction was key, given the troubles with FAFSA this year, said Jose Aviles, vice president for enrollment management.

Temple officials also cited as a reason for the increase the Temple Promise program, which makes tuition and fees free for first-time, full-time college students from low-income families who live in the city of Philadelphia.

Overall, the university received 41,230 applications this year, the most in its history, and up 37,694 last year, Aviles said. As a result, the university accepted 79% of applicants, down two percentage points from last year, making the school slightly more selective.