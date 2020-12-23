Its loss also was noted in a July 9 letter that some faculty sent to education Dean Gregory M. Anderson and top leaders of the university. The letter, obtained by The Inquirer, was signed by 16 tenured education college faculty and 15 other full-time education college faculty, who did so anonymously. The letter also was signed by two faculty members who have since left the education college for other colleges at Temple, including Sara Goldrick-Rab, an education policy professor whose national Hope Center for College, Community and Justice focuses on hunger, homelessness and other challenges college students face. Her center is now part of Temple’s medical school.