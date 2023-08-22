Thomas Jefferson University appoints doctor with a background in diversity efforts and local ties as new medical school dean

Thomas Jefferson University has named Said A. Ibrahim, a physician with a background in internal medicine, public health, and diversity and inclusion efforts, as the next dean of its Sidney Kimmel Medical College.

The school could not confirm Tuesday night if Ibrahim, who was born in Somalia, will be the school’s first Black dean, but he will be among the first to lead the university’s medical program. He also has been appointed president of Jefferson University Physicians. His appointment is effective Dec. 1.

Ibrahim, 61, currently works at Northwell Health, New York’s largest health care provider, where he is senior vice president of its Medicine Service Line. In that role, he also serves as chair of the Department of Medicine at Long Island Jewish Medical Center, North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset and the Donald & Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell, Jefferson said.

He previously held positions at Weill Cornell Medicine, where he was the inaugural senior associate dean for diversity and inclusion and a professor of Healthcare Policy and Research.

And he has Philadelphia ties, previously working at the University of Pennsylvania’s Perelman School of Medicine and serving as chief of medicine at Philadelphia’s VA Medical Center.

His research has examined health equity and disparities in osteoarthritis care, according to the announcement from Jefferson.

“Dr. Ibrahim has demonstrated a strong commitment to fostering innovation, collaboration and inclusivity within the medical community,” Joseph G. Cacchione, Jefferson’s chief executive officer, and Susan C. Aldridge, the university’s interim president, said in an announcement to faculty, staff and students on Tuesday.

“He brings not only a deep understanding of the evolving landscape of medical education but also a vision for furthering our medical school’s reputation as a hub for academic excellence, cutting-edge research, compassionate patient care, and diversity and inclusion,” their statement noted.

Diversity concerns at Jefferson

The announcement comes after some medical school students raised concerns about diversity after Mark Tykocinski, the college’s former interim dean and president liked controversial tweets about COVID-19 vaccines, gender-affirming surgery for children and diversity efforts on college campuses.

About a half dozen organizations representing medical students from LGBTQ and underrepresented racial groups at Jefferson called on the administration to take specific steps to improve diversity efforts and publicly hold the president accountable for his social media activity, which they saw as emblematic of a larger problem at the school.

Tykocinski’s “actions have harmed students’ trust in the institution’s commitment to its mission,” they wrote.

Tykocinski, who said he was only liking the tweets to bookmark them and learn more, resigned in July after only a year on the job. Steven Herrine is serving as interim dean of the medical college.

In U.S. News and World Report’s 2023 “Most Diverse Medical Schools” rankings, published in May, Jefferson’s medical college placed 115th of 130 medical schools nationally.

Jefferson at the time said it was taking students’ concerns seriously.

“Conversations between university leadership and the student groups who have reached out are ongoing as we work to address their concerns,” Bernard Lopez, the medical college’s senior associate dean for diversity and community engagement and associate provost for diversity and inclusion, said in May.

The university has been searching for a new medical school dean for just over a year.

Ibrahim’s background

Ibrahim has a bachelor’s degree from Oberlin College and earned his medical degree from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine. He also has a master’s in public health from Harvard University’s School of Public Health and a master’s in business administration from the MIT Sloan School of Management.

He did his internship and residency training in internal medicine at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, a teaching hospital of Harvard Medical School.

Fun fact: He once played for the Somalia national basketball team, the university said in its announcement.