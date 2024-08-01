Is your school exempt from new Title IX rules because of Moms for Liberty? Here’s the list.

In a court case brought by Moms for Liberty and four states, a judge ordered that the federal government couldn’t enforce new Title IX protections for LGBTQ students in those states.

But the judge also barred enforcement of the rules — which prohibit discrimination based on gender identity or sexual orientation — in any schools attended by children of Moms for Liberty members. Since then, the group has been urging parents to sign up on its website — resulting in a growing list of schools nationally that have been entered into the court case.

You can read more here about what the case means for the more than 100 Pennsylvania schools. Here’s the list of those affected so far.