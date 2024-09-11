University of the Arts asks judge to distribute endowment with partner schools

The University of the Arts asked a Philadelphia judge to approve the distribution of its $63 million endowment to a dozen institutions that enrolled its students after the 150-year-old school’s abrupt closure in June.

The petition Tuesday in Orphans’ Court shows that the biggest chunk of the endowment, 44%, would go to Temple University, which now has 321 former UArts students, the most of any partner schools. Moore College of Art & Design and Drexel University would get the next largest amounts.

The money would be used for scholarships to transferred UArts students and then “to further the mission of advancing human creativity and art education in the areas of the visual and performing arts,” the filing said.

The petition is expected to face opposition from the Hamilton Family Charitable Trust, which has contributed about half of UArts’ endowment. Temple’s effort to acquire UArts foundered after the Hamilton Trust opposed the transfer of the endowment to Temple.

S. Matthews V. Hamilton Jr., a member of the board of directors of the Hamilton Trust, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The trust was founded by Dorrance “Dodo” Hill Hamilton, a longtime benefactor of the university who died in 2017.

A letter sent to the UArts board by Hamilton trustee Francis J. Mirabello said that the Hamilton family would oppose a transfer to Temple. Instead, the family wanted the endowment to become part of the Hamilton Charitable Trust Education Fund, which was founded with the purpose of supporting educational activities in the Philadelphia region.

The petition provided no insight into UArts’ closure. It attributed the board’s decision to “unforeseeable business circumstances, further cash losses being projected for the next academic year, 2024-25,” and the impending loss of its accreditation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.