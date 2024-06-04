University of the Arts president Kerry Walk has resigned

University of the Arts president Kerry Walk, who recently announced the school’s abrupt closure, has resigned, sources confirmed Tuesday.

Walk, who has been president of UArts for less than a year, on Friday announced the school would close June 7 because of declining enrollment and an unspecified financial crisis. She has since resigned, according to a source at Middle States Commission on Higher Education, which last week revoked the school’s accreditation after the school announced its intention to close.

Advertisement

Neither Walk nor a spokesperson for the university were immediately available for comment.

Walk and the board of trustees’ handling of the university’s closure has been roundly criticized; elected and many top university officials had no inkling of the coming shutdown until Friday. Many faculty, staff, students and families learned of the news not from Walk or board president Judson Aaron, but from an Inquirer story.

Walk declined in a Friday interview to provide specifics on what specifically prompted the closure decision, but said “with a cash position that has steadily weakened, we could not cover significant, unanticipated expenses.”

One university trustee said Monday that while even she did not know the details of the crisis, it had been estimated that it would take about $40 million to cover the university’s cash flow issues.

University officials on Monday cancelled a town hall with faculty and staff just 10 minutes before it was scheduled to begin. Students who were protesting outside the school’s main administrative building, Hamilton Hall on South Broad Street, vowed to sit in until their questions were answered.

A group of about 20 students stayed overnight, catching catnaps on the marble steps of the grand building at Broad and Pine.

“We have heard nothing, so we’re staying,” said Rayne Smith, a recent UArts grad in directing, playwriting and production — a major she said exists nowhere else. “It feels like we’ve been completely duped. We don’t have any leadership at all beyond what we’re getting from the community.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.