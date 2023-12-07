Facing calls to resign, Liz Magill is still Penn president after board discusses backlash to her congressional testimony

The University of Pennsylvania’s board of trustees Thursday held an informal gathering in the face of bipartisan backlash over president Liz Magill’s testimony on antisemitism before a congressional committee this week.

The board did not immediately issue any comments following the meeting, but multiple sources say the gathering ended with Magill still in the job, despite renewed calls for her resignation. The executive committee of the board was planning to hold an informal session at noon.

When asked repeatedly if calling for genocide of Jewish people violates Penn’s rules or code of conduct, Magill said: “It is a context-dependent decision.” She walked that back in a video she released Wednesday night following criticism from the White House, saying she does view it as harassment or intimidation and would launch a review of Penn’s policies on free speech.

» READ MORE: Penn President Liz Magill is facing criticism from Gov. Shapiro, White House and others for comments at a congressional hearing on antisemitism

Advertisement

Magill’s testimony on Tuesday came during intense questioning by Republican Rep. Elise M. Stefanik of New York at the House Committee on Education and the Workforce at a hearing called to discuss antisemitism concerns on college campuses.

“If the speech becomes conduct, it can be harassment,” Magill said in response to Stefanik.

“Conduct, meaning committing the act of genocide?” Stefanik asked. “The speech is not harassment?”

Questioned further, Magill said, “It can be harassment.”

» READ MORE: Penn president Liz Magill got grilled by Congressional committee over the university’s response to antisemitism

Gov. Josh Shapiro less than a day later called Magill’s leadership into question: “If that doesn’t violate the policies of Penn, well, there’s something wrong with the policies of Penn that the board needs to get on, or there’s a failure of leadership from the president, or both.”

Criticism came swiftly from the White House , Bucks County State Sen. Steve Santarsiero, a Democrat and Penn grad who called for Magill to step down, Penn Hillel leaders and others.

“President Magill was given several chances to clearly state what should be obvious: That should any student call for the genocide of the Jewish People they would not only violate university policy but would be condemned in the strongest possible terms and face expulsion,” Santarsiero said.

Critics also targeted Harvard President Claudine Gay and Massachusetts Institute of Technology President Sally Kornbluth, for their answers to the same question at the hearing before the Republican-led House Committee on Education and the Workforce.

All three presidents are relative newcomers to their jobs. In the presidency for about a year and a half, Magill, a legal scholar, is the most senior.

“In that moment,” Magill explained of her testimony in the video, “I was focused on our university’s long-standing policies aligned with the U.S. Constitution, which say that speech alone is not punishable. I was not focused on, but I should have been, the irrefutable fact that a call for genocide of Jewish people is a call for some of the most terrible violence human beings can perpetrate. It’s evil — plain and simple.”

Magill also took heat on social media including renewed calls for her resignation, seeming to reignite heavy criticism, including a donor backlash, that the school has faced over its handling of antisemitism in recent months. A change.org petition calling for her resignation had garnered nearly 12,500 signatures by late Thursday morning.

Magill also was under criticism for not standing up staunchly enough in support of academic freedom and faculty and students who have been protesting in support of Palestinians.

The Penn chapter of the American Association of University Professors, while speaking ardently in support of academic freedom, also was critical of Magill, for failing to “fulfill her responsibility to condemn targeted harassment.” The group had been calling on Magill to publicly condemn harassment of faculty for participating in the Palestine Writes Literature Festival in late September and for speaking in support of Palestinian civilians.

A petition signed by more than 500 academics and writers from inside and outside the United States has called on Penn to defend its students, faculty, and staff against targeted harassment for speaking in support of Palestinians.

“During the hearing, Republican Congressmen Joe Wilson and Jim Banks breathed new life into a months-old campaign of targeted harassment by making false and inflammatory claims about individual Penn faculty members’ political views, affiliations, and activities,” Penn’s AAUP said in a statement. “They called on the university to commit flagrant violations of academic freedom: they suggested that Penn fire faculty members for protected extramural speech and challenged one faculty member’s right to teach classes and make curricular decisions within their area of scholarly expertise.

“President Magill failed to respond to these instances of targeted harassment that unfolded before her eyes. While she was denied adequate time to respond, and while her testimony paid lip service to academic freedom, she did not challenge the ... misleading claims about Penn faculty members.”

The Philadelphia-based Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression blasted Magill for releasing the video, promising a review of free speech policies.

“This is a deeply troubling, profoundly counterproductive response to yesterday’s congressional hearing,” FIRE said in a statement on X, formerly Twitter. “Were Penn to retreat from the robust protection of expressive rights, university administrators would make inevitably political decisions about who may speak and what may be said on campus. Such a result would undoubtedly compromise the knowledge-generating process free expression enables and for which universities exist.

In November, Magill rolled out a plan to combat antisemitism, including a task force that is expected to issue its report this spring, and a student advisory group on the Jewish student experience.

Penn has experienced several antisemitic acts this semester, including the drawing of a swastika inside Meyerson Hall and vandalism at Penn Hillel. Complaints also surfaced after messages the university called antisemitic were light-projected on several Penn buildings, including Penn Commons, Huntsman Hall, and Irvine Auditorium.

Scrutiny of Penn began in late September when the Palestine Writes literature festival was held on campus and criticized by some for including speakers with a history of making antisemitic remarks, including Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters. Powerful donors have withdrawn financial support over the university’s handling of the festival and its response to antisemitism, and called for Magill’s and Bok’s resignations. Tensions escalated following Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel.