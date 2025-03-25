Penn president says federal government has halted $175 million in research funding to faculty

Faculty across seven of the University of Pennsylvania’s 12 schools have received stop work orders on their federally funded research, totaling about $175 million, Penn’s president said Tuesday.

The halted payments follow comments from a senior White House official last week that $175 million in federal funding would be paused at Penn because it allowed a transgender athlete to compete on the women’s swim team several years ago.

Advertisement

» READ MORE: Trump administration has paused $175 million in funding to Penn for allowing transgender athlete to compete

Contracts impacted include research on “preventing hospital-acquired infections, drug screening against deadly viruses, quantum computing, protections against chemical warfare, and student loan programs,” said President J. Larry Jameson in a statement to the campus community. Jameson did not say how many faculty members at the seven schools were impacted.

The funding pauses are separate from three National Institutes of Health grants that were outright terminated at Penn in recent weeks because they no longer fit with current NIH policy, according to an administrative source at Penn. NIH has been ending grants that deal with diversity, equity, and inclusion, gender identity, and vaccine hesitancy.

“We are actively pursuing multiple avenues to understand and address these funding terminations, freezes, and slowdowns,” Jameson said.

Jameson’s reference to a student loan program that was impacted relates to a $4.5 million contract via the Health Resources and Services Administration for scholarships and loans to disadvantaged students to become health care professionals, the Penn administrative source said.

The statement from Jameson is the first detail the university has provided on the impact of the paused funding since President Donald Trump’s administration announced it last week.

Penn, which gets about $1 billion in federal funding annually, still has not received any official communication from the White House on the paused funding. The Trump administration has not responded to questions on what it wants Penn to do to get its funding restored.

In his statement, Jameson asserted that Penn followed National Collegiate Athletic Association policy during the 2021-22 school year when it allowed Lia Thomas to swim on the women’s team. The NCAA has since changed its policy to bar transgender athletes on women’s teams, and Jameson said the university is in compliance with the new policy.

“We expect to continue to engage with [the federal education department’s Office for Civil Rights], vigorously defending our position,” he said.

Termination of grants at Penn

Three NIH grants were terminated at Penn in recent weeks, according to a spreadsheet of canceled grants posted online by the Department of Health and Human Services.

.

The NIH usually terminates only a handful of grants a year, and typically only after the agency finds evidence of research misconduct or fraud. But HHS has posted a list of hundreds of terminated grants this month alone.

Trump has targeted Columbia University in particular, and canceled $400 million in funding from the university after claiming that it failed to adequately respond to complaints of antisemitism on campus amid protests over the Israel-Hamas war.

‘It’s a waste of taxpayer dollars’

Two of the terminated grants at Penn had been awarded to Andy Tan, the director of the Health Communication and Equity Lab at the Annenberg School for Communication.

In a letter from the NIH informing him of one of his grants’ termination, he was told that studies focusing on “gender identity” are “unscientific, have little identifiable return on investment, and do nothing to enhance the health of many Americans.”

Tan had been studying methods to prevent vaping among LGBTQ teens, who are particularly at risk for vaping, and his team had just launched a large trial testing the effectiveness of vaping prevention messages that it designed in collaboration with a youth advisory group. It’s unprecedented, he said, for an NIH grant to be canceled with 24 hours’ notice, as his was.

”This will severely impact our ability to complete this randomized controlled trial. It means the efforts leading up to now will have been wasted,” Tan said. “It’s a waste of taxpayer dollars and a waste of time for participants.”

In a statement, an HHS spokesperson said the agency is “dedicated to restoring our agencies to their tradition of upholding gold-standard, evidence-based science.”

Tan said he was expecting about $650,000 in funding through April 2026 from one of his grants, which was entering its final year.

He’s now worried about the effect on LGBTQ teenagers hoping to conduct or participate in research studies. “Future interactions or future invitations to join research will be impacted. LGBTQ youth will have lower levels of trust, because the efforts they put in were disregarded,” he said.

Inquirer staff writer Lizzie Mulvey contributed to this story.