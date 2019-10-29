The Upper Dublin School District will scale back its use of tracked classes as part of a settlement with African American parents over allegations of discrimination against black students.
The school board approved the settlement at a meeting Monday night, according to the Public Interest Law Center, an advocacy group that represented the parents in a complaint filed in 2015 with the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights. The complaint alleged the district had been disproportionately suspending black students and placing them in lower-level classes.
Under the settlement, the Montgomery County district will phase out tracked classes — which group students based on ability — at the middle-school level over four years, except for eighth-grade math, according to the law center. The high school level will have no more than two academic tracks for classes, and students won’t be required to have taken honors courses to enroll in Advanced Placement courses.
Parents will also be able to override teacher recommendations for class placements. The district will provide data annually to the school board on the representation of African American students in higher-level classes.
In a statement Tuesday afternoon, Ben Geffen, a lawyer with the Public Interest Law Center, called the settlement a model for districts nationally "for policies that promote racial equity and allow all students to reach their full potential.” The district’s superintendent could not be reached immediately for comment Tuesday.
The Upper Dublin School District, which enrolls about 4,000 students, has taken steps to limit the use of out-of-school suspensions, according to the law center. In 2015, when the parents filed their complaint, black students made up 7.3% of the district’s student body, but received 45% percent of its out-of-school suspensions.