Villanova launches $1.25 billion capital campaign, largest in the Catholic school’s 182-year history

Villanova University on Saturday evening launched the public phase of a $1.25 billion comprehensive capital campaign, the largest in the Catholic school’s 182-year history.

University officials said funds raised would go toward financial aid, research, hands-on learning opportunities and campus facilities. The university already raised $640 million during the quiet phase of the campaign, the school said, including three $20 million gifts and 10 gifts of $10 million or more.

“With this campaign, we will significantly enhance all aspects of the Villanova experience, especially the educational opportunities for future generations of Villanovans,” the Rev. Peter M. Donohue, Villanova’s president, said in a statement.

It’s been six years since Villanova’s previous fundraising campaign concluded in 2018, raising more than $760 million — more than $160 million over its goal.

In the new campaign, Villanova said $300 million will go toward financial aid for students. Tuition, fees and room and board exceed $85,000 this year.

“Currently, the university does not meet 100% of demonstrated financial need,” the school said. “Through this goal, Villanova will narrow the need gap by raising significant funds for endowed scholarships ...”

Villanova earlier this year acquired the former Cabrini University campus in Radnor and has closed it for two years for upgrades. Villanova intends to reopen the campus in fall 2026, but did not say whether money raised in the campaign would go toward that effort.

University officials have said they plan to use the campus for undergraduate housing, academic space and student life and recreation.

“We will maintain the (same) usage of a lot of their buildings,” said Villanova spokesperson Jonathan Gust.

Other major projects include the recently opened Drosdick Hall, the new home for the College of Engineering. That included a $125 million expansion. Villanova also is working on a new $150 million building for Falvey Library, due to open in 2027.

The campaign is being chaired by three alumni, Justin G. Gmelich, co-chief investment officer at Millennium Management; Catherine Keating, global head of BNY Wealth; and Joseph V. Topper Jr., chairman of CrossAmerica Partners LP. All three have previously led the board of trustees.