Wallingford-Swarthmore’s superintendent is leaving, after accusations of ‘tyrannical’ management style

The Wallingford-Swarthmore school board is parting ways with its superintendent, Wagner Marseille, who has faced mounting criticism from parents over his management style.

In a letter to the community Friday morning, school board president Kevin Henry and vice president Kelly Wachtman said the board and Marseille “have mutually agreed to pursue an amicable conclusion to Dr. Marseille’s service as district superintendent.”

A special board meeting will be held Aug. 22 to vote on a separation agreement for Marseille; that agreement was not yet available Friday. The board will also vote to name Jim Scanlon — a former West Chester superintendent who most recently served as interim superintendent in Central Bucks — as an interim leader while it searches for a new superintendent.

Marseille, who has served as superintendent since 2021, could not immediately be reached for comment.

Parents say concerns over Marseille’s leadership have been growing, accusing him of alienating staff members with a domineering approach and questioning his spending decisions. They cite conversations with frustrated teachers — who are without a contract deal on the eve of the new school year — and the departures this spring and summer of three administrators.

At a July 22 school board meeting that drew a crowd in opposition to Marseille, one woman presented a petition signed by 270 parents calling for an independent evaluation of Marseille, saying he was placing excessive burdens on principals and teachers.

Marseille failed to adequately consult with staff on decisions, ordered staff to complete tasks that detracted from their ability to support students, and asked teachers to work more hours without added pay or support, according to the petition, which alleged Marseille was “not leading with our shared values.”

Another parent wrote a letter to the board, describing Marseille as a “tyrannical” manager and asking it to deny him a contract extension next year.

Marseille was hired on a five-year contract that ends June 30, 2026.

Before coming to Wallingford-Swarthmore, Marseille served as superintendent in Cheltenham for six years. He also previously worked for the Lower Merion School District as a teacher, coach, and acting superintendent.

At the July board meeting, Marseille attributed the community unrest to his efforts to quickly make changes to programs and curriculum in the district.

“I do understand and realize that we have been moving at lightning speeds since my arrival,” Marseille said. “There is no doubt ... a significant compounding effect on staff, and morale.” He said that “we need to reassess and reevaluate our capacity for some of this work, and reignite our sense of unity.”

Marseille’s critics said the superintendent appeared to be trying to manage his staff’s conversations with the school board in the wake of the backlash. An email shared with The Inquirer written by the district’s human resources director noted that “at least one of our administrators has been contacted by a board member via text requesting a conversation.”

“As you know, Dr. Marseille requires that board members include him in any correspondence with administrators,” the human resources director, Deena Cellini, said in the email. She said she had “advised the administrator in question, to respond via email, include Dr. Pressley” — the district’s acting assistant superintendent — “and ask exactly what topic is to be discussed.”

Cellini said the assistant superintendent would decide “if it makes more sense for her to have the conversation with the board member.”

In their letter Friday, Henry and Wachtman said that Marseille “has dedicated a significant amount of time, energy, and expertise to our school district over the last three years. As a board we value his passion and wish him all the best in his future work.”