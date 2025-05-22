Washington Township school board put superintendent on leave and can’t agree on replacement. Here’s a look at the ethics complaints.

Two months after suspending its superintendent, the Washington Township School board is unable to agree on hiring an interim replacement.

The disagreement is part of a growing rift on the board over the fate of superintendent Eric Hibbs, who was put on paid administrative leave in March.

Advertisement

The board was scheduled to consider naming an acting superintendent Tuesday night, but there was no consensus on the appointment, said board President Julie Kozempel. The meeting was rescheduled for June 10.

Kozempel said the board has resumed searching for potential candidates to serve as acting school chief while Hibbs remains suspended.

“I’m trying very hard to bring these two sides together,” Kozempel said. “We are making progress.”

The board has not publicly cited a reason for suspending Hibbs, who has been superintendent since 2023. His contract, with an annual salary of $215,000, runs through 2027.

Hibbs’ attorney Marc Zitomer said his client was just told last week that he was suspended because of an ethics complaint against him. He called the action “vindictive and mean-spirited.”

“He’s been wrongfully suspended. ”He will be absolutely vindicated,” Zitomer said.

The tension has been brewing in the Gloucester County school system for several months. Board members, residents, and Hibbs have filed numerous ethics complaints, some of which were obtained by The Inquirer, alleging improper conduct and shedding light on some of the turmoil.

The controversy and rancor has left parents and some residents frustrated with unanswered questions and at a time when the board has an $11 million budget gap for the upcoming school year.

Here’s what to know about the situation:

What do the ethics complaints say?

In March, the board hired a conflict law firm to investigate a complaint against Hibbs alleging the superintendent provided preferential treatment to a family member of board member Carol Chila by changing a failing math grade in September 2023.

The complaint, obtained by The Inquirer, names Hibbs, Chila, and Assistant Superintendent Pamela Nathan and was filed with the state’s School Ethics Commission by leaders in the Washington Township Education Association.

Last week, Robert Scardino, the union‘s former vice president, said he had withdrawn from the complaint because of a lack of evidence. That left union President Gerard Taraschi as the complainant.

In an email Wednesday, Taraschi said his complaint is still pending.

In his own ethics complaint, filed in February. Hibbs accused Kozempel and board member Elayne Clancy of not following procedures when the board hired Insurance Consulting Services LLC in 2021, prior to his tenure as superintendent.

At an August board meeting, Hibbs said the firm was selected despite ranking last among four bidders. He said the matter was reported to the state Office of Public Integrity and Accountability.

“Quite frankly, I’m massively concerned about this process,” Hibbs said at the August meeting. “This was not okay.”

The legal wrangling has caused clashes in board meetings. Three members were barred from discussing the superintendent’s employment because of the pending ethics complaints; two others have conflicts because relatives are employed by the district. The board had to invoke a rarely used “Doctrine of Necessity” because it otherwise would not have a quorum.

The commission said Kozempel was authorized to send notices to Hibbs pertaining to his employment and did not have a conflict.

What’s the status of the ethics complaint?

Several complaints have been filed with the School Ethics Commission. Pending decisions the complaints are confidential.

The board hired conflict lawyers Stein, Supsie and Tedeschi at the March 25 meeting and agreed to pay the Forked River firm $165 an hour.

Clancy asked if the board would “have to vote on when to get the investigation started?” The board solicitor reminded her that the board “came to some sort of agreement on that” in closed session.

Zitomer said Hibbs was notified by the firm on May 15 that it was investigating the ethics complaint against him and that was the reason for his suspension. There’s been no public reports from the firm.

“It’s embarrassing for the township. It seems like the focus is on infighting,” said resident Jim Arpino.

Said another resident Tom Baldosaro: “It just all seems retaliatory.” He filed an ethics complaint against a board member for alleged inappropriate remarks.

When will the board name an acting superintendent?

Since Hibbs was placed on leave, the board has named several acting superintendents, but currently is without one in place.

Kozempel said Dennis Vespe, whose name came up for a vote three times to become acting but was not approved, has withdrawn his candidacy.

Assistant Superintendent Annette Miller, who filled in initially when Hibbs was suspended, is on leave, and due to return next week.

Nathan, the assistant superintendent, has accepted a position as superintendent for Edgewater Park schools in Burlington County, effective July 1, according to an announcement.

“We are trying to figure out who can lead the district for the immediate future,” Kozempel said. “That’s been very challenging.”

What’s happened with the budget?

The board approved a $167.5 million budget for the 2025-26 school year, but the district cannot finalize hiring until it receives notice from the state on a tax levy increase.

The board approved a 7.13% hike that will add $345 in taxes annually to a home assessed at the township average of $232,000.

Washington Township was among 74 South Jersey districts allowed to apply for a new state incentive program this year that permitted districts to exceed a 2% tax levy cap.

In return for increasing the local tax burden, districts can get additional state aid for 5% of the amount of local taxes raised above the 2% cap. The state can reduce the tax level if it determines the revenues are not needed.

Washington Township’s budget called for cutting 84 positions, mostly support staff. It also would eliminate middle school sports.

Officials had said the final count would be determined in coming days. The postponed meeting also means about 180 non-tenured employees must now wait until the June 10 meeting to learn if their contracts will be renewed.

Because of its budget problems, the district had to send reduction in force notices to all employees who could be impacted by May 15. The board approved a list of tenured staff at last week’s meeting.

“I know it’s stressful for people,” Kozempel said.

Taraschi, who represents 800 employees, called the situation “nerve-racking since, many are depending on their jobs for health care as well as their income.”