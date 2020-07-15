Concerns also are mounting on other campuses, including Temple and Pennsylvania State University, where administrators said they intend to bring students back for a hybrid of in-person and online classes in the fall. Meanwhile, some universities, including West Chester, with more than 17,000 students the largest in the state system, have begun to reverse course, moving to all or mostly remote instruction for the fall. East Stroudsburg University, another state school, this week said it would conduct most classes online. In New Jersey, Rutgers University last week made a similar announcement, with limited exceptions in areas such as the arts, laboratory or field work and clinical instruction.