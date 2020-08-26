I think it gives hope that there are so many avenues that we can take to push for Constitutional change. And there is a success story in getting the 19th Amendment ratified. Over those 70 years, they’re petitioning Congress, hundreds, perhaps thousands of times, and they’re not giving up. I think, learning from these women who continued to push for this change, and tried all different ways — I think there are things you can learn about how one pushes for Constitutional change and to become a more perfect union and live up to our founding ideals that all men and women are created equal.